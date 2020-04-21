Mike Flanagan Shares Update on ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Netflix Release Date

After The Haunting of Hill House comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the follow-up frame to Mike Flanagan‘s horror hit on Netflix. The problem is, we don’t know exactly when that second season will be arriving on the streaming platform. If Flanagan does, he’s not telling, but he is reassuring fans that everything’s going along as planned and Netflix will tell us all more in their own good time.

In case you haven’t been keeping up, The Haunting of Hill House aired its spectacular first season way back in the pre-pandemic fall of 2018. (It’s absolutely worth a watch if you haven’t seen it before, and even if you have; there’s a lot to pick up on during a second watch-through.) The second season, dubbed The Haunting of Bly Manor, thankfully wrapped filming before the current pandemic shut down just about everything on Earth, a fact that Flanagan himself shared on social media along with a “Thank you!” to the cast and crew. Now, Flanagan is back on The Twitter to share another update.

Now you might think that you can simply rely on your Netflix watchlist to tell you when a new season of The Haunting of Hill House pops up, but the streamer currently has the follow-up season slated under its own title. In other words, be sure to add The Haunting of Bly Manor to your watchlist to stay up to date.

Here’s what Flanagan had to say on social media:

Going great. Still on schedule, we wrapped before the shutdown and post production has carrying on from home. The show is shaping up wonderfully, I'm thrilled with it. At the moment no reason to think it'll be pushed. @netflix will announce the release date when they're ready. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) April 21, 2020

Flanagan, who directed all 10 episodes of the first season, will get some help behind the scenes with directors Ciarán Foy (Sinister 2), Liam Gavin (A Dark Song), Yolande Ramke & Ben Howling (Cargo), and Axelle Carolyn (Tales of Halloween) coming aboard.

Stars Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Henry Thomas return to play new characters for the horror anthology series based on Henry James‘ classic works, including The Turn of the Screw.