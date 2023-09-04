The Big Picture The Bent-Neck Lady reveal from The Haunting of Hill House is the best and most terrifying moment in the series.

Nell Crain, the youngest sibling, plays a pivotal role in the narrative and the present-day timeline revolves around her tragic death.

The Bent-Neck Lady is not only a frightening ghost, but also symbolizes Nell's past, future, and her fate tied to Hill House.

Writer/director Mike Flanagan has become a prominent figure in the horror genre over the past decade with movies like Hush and Doctor Sleep, and his four Netflix original limited series: The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club, with a fifth, The Fall of the House of Usher dropping on October 12. The four shows within the Flanaverse share several characteristics — ghostly metaphors, lengthy monologues, and a familiar cast of actors, several of whom have appeared in multiple Flanagan projects. With such an impressive body of work, it's difficult to pinpoint just one show, episode, or scene as Flanagan's best, but the Bent-Neck Lady reveal from his first series, The Haunting of Hill House, is definitely one of them.

What Is 'The Haunting of Hill House' About?

Released in 2018, The Haunting of Hill House is loosely based on Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel of the same name. Alternating between a past and present-day timeline, the series follows the Crain siblings whose paranormal experiences as children living in the titular Hill House have haunted them into adulthood. The series hinges on one tragic night in 1992 when their mother Olivia (Carla Gugino) falls victim to the house's supernatural powers that be, and their father Hugh (Henry Thomas) flees Hill House with his five children in tow, refusing to tell them what exactly happened to their mother. Into adulthood, some of the Crain siblings fare better than others, but all carry unresolved trauma from their childhood at Hill House and have strained relationships with their father and each other.

Each of the five Crain siblings plays an important part in the narrative and gets their own dedicated episode, but it's the youngest sibling Nell (Victoria Pedretti) that becomes the axis around which the present-day timeline revolves. The events of the 1992 timeline all lead up to Olivia's death, while the events of the present-day timeline culminate with Nell's death, the tragedy that drives Hugh and the remaining Crain siblings back together to finally confront their past. Though each Crain sibling faces their own hardships in adulthood, Nell's story is probably the most tragic. As the two youngest siblings, Nell and her twin brother Luke (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) are the most connected to Hill House, and to each other, sharing a special sort of psychic bond as twins. Both are haunted by a particular ghost from Hill House; Luke by the Tall Man and Nell by the Bent-Neck Lady. As Luke struggles with heroin addiction, Nell tries her best to support him while still having a life of her own.

Episode 5, "The Bent-Neck Lady," follows Nell into adulthood as she is plagued with sleep paralysis accompanied by the apparition of the Bent-Neck Lady, a ghost with a broken neck. When she seeks treatment for sleep paralysis, she meets and falls in love with sleep technologist Arthur (Jordane Christie), and the issue temporarily subsides. But just 8 months into their marriage, Nell yet again wakes up to the sight of the Bent-Neck Lady, unable to move, and when Arthur gets up to turn on the light, he suffers a brain aneurism and dies as Nell lays helpless in bed. Trying to reckon with her grief and the Bent-Neck Lady's reappearance, Nell speaks to her therapist, who encourages her to reframe the way she thinks about Hill House, the thing from which all of her issues seem to stem. Nell has never returned there since her childhood and the house has remained empty ever since, so he suggests she think about it as what it is: a carcass in the woods. This inspires Nell to travel across the country to visit Hill House, hoping that approaching it with this new mindset, so many years later, will allow her to move on. But once she arrives, it's clear she will never leave.

Nell Crain Is the Bent-Neck Lady

With 10 episodes, The Haunting of Hill House is full of twists and turns, and "The Bent-Neck Lady" marks the show's halfway point and provides one of its most shocking reveals. When Nell returns to Hill House as an adult, she sees it not as the dirty, desolate building it is, but fully restored as it was in her childhood, with her family and Arthur all there to welcome her. This is, of course, an illusion meant to lure Nell to her ultimate death. The ghost of her mother leads her up the house's tall spiral staircase, placing her locket, which in reality is a noose, around Nell's neck, and pushing her off the edge. In what appears to be a suicide, Nell meets the same fate that her mother did in 1992, consumed by Hill House. It's a horrifying moment that leads to the jaw-dropping reveal that the Bent-Neck Lady that has tormented Nell throughout her life has been her future self all along. The ghost's appearance, with her neck bent unnaturally to one side and her spine protruding, is due to Nell's manner of death by hanging.

When Nell drops to her death, the camera at first lingers on her body swinging through the air, but when it cuts back to her face, Nell appears to still be alive despite her broken neck. The scene continues as Nell, now the Bent-Neck Lady, falls back through time, revisiting all the scenes in which Nell was confronted by this vision of herself — the night before at the hotel, in the rain the night she bought heroin for Luke, in her bedroom the night Arthur died, and finally, the first night she ever saw the Bent-Neck lady as a little girl in Hill House. In a twisted sort of self-fulfilling prophecy, the specter that has haunted Nell throughout her life also represented her fate, indicating from the very first sighting that she would never be free from the clutches of Hill House. The trauma that Nell and her siblings experienced at the hands of Hill House defined the rest of her life, and despite her best efforts, was destined to return there to meet her tragic end.

The Bent-Neck Lady Is the Best Ghost From ‘The Haunting of Hill House’

The Bent-Neck Lady is the most memorable ghost from The Haunting of Hill House not only due to her frightening appearance but because of what she symbolizes for Nell and the greater narrative. For Nell, it's a reminder of her past and a foreshadowing of her future, and as far as the larger story goes, the reveal of the Bent-Neck Lady's true identity serves to tie the past and present storylines together. Doing so by replicating Nell's fall to her death and having her literally drop back through time is very cleverly done, and made more impactful by the fact that Nell and the audience are coming to this discovery simultaneously, ending the episode with the Bent-Neck Lady's blood-curdling scream. Of all the impressive, mind-boggling, and terrifying moments in Flanagan's series, the Bent-Neck Lady reveal is definitely one of his best, and yet another moment that proves why The Haunting of Hill House has been beloved by critics and audiences alike.