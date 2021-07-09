Universal Studios has announced that they are debuting several mazes inspired by the hit Netflix horror series, The Haunting of Hill House this fall as part of the highly anticipated return of Halloween Horror Nights. The mazes will be featured at Universal Orlando Resort as well as Universal Studios Hollywood. The event will open on September 3rd in Orlando and September 9th in Hollywood and will run at both locations on select nights until October 31. Attendees of the event will encounter spirits featured in Mike Flanagan's limited series as they attempt to escape the maze.

A teaser trailer for the event was also recently released. The teaser opens with a warning that the event is rated S for scary and includes ghastly inhabitants, evil presences, and tortured screams. Viewers are also warned that it's recommended that all attendees of the event be over 13 and don't intend on going in alone. The rest of the teaser features an unsettling voice telling the viewer not to enter Hill House if they want no chance of being trapped inside forever. Several spirits from the original show confirmed to appear in the Hanting of Hill House HHN maze include The Tall Man, The Ghost in the Basement, and The Bent-Neck Lady, as well as the Red Room.

Mike Flanagan, modern-day master of horror and the creator of The Haunting of Hill House, praised the inclusion of his Netflix series in the yearly event in a press release:

"I have loved Halloween Horror Nights for so long. Some of my favorite memories of Halloween were made at Universal Studios, screaming and laughing with my friends. It is such an honor to be included among such fantastic Haunts, and I’m so glad that fans will be able to walk the halls of Hill House this Halloween. This is – without a doubt – one of the coolest things that’s ever happened to us at Intrepid. We are so excited to visit the Red Room again – we hope to see you all there!”

The Haunting of Hill House is the perfect content to be adapted for Halloween Horror Nights, especially since the extremely popular series only received a standalone second season (The Haunting of Bly Manor) and fans are definitely wanting more. It's been such a long time since audiences were able to revisit the disturbing events that plagued the Crain family, so it will be a blast for to personally experience an environment they have only ever been exposed to through their television. Due to the popularity of both Universal's Halloween Horror Nights and The Haunting of Hill House series, the event is expected to sell out right away. Only select tickets and vacation packages are currently available for purchase, but tickets are expected to go on sale sooner than later.

Check out the teaser and poster for the event below:

Image via Universal Orlando Resort

