Scream queen Kate Siegel has been featured in several projects helmed by her husband Mike Flanagan, but one of her most memorable roles to date was in the anthology series The Haunting of Hill House. The actress starred as Theodore Crane, a woman who is still scared by the terrors she experienced as a child growing up in her haunted family home. Mckenna Grace played the younger version of Theo, and Siegel remembers feeling a sense of responsibility over the child actor during their time on set, despite them never being onscreen at the same time. In a panel held at FanExpo Canada, the Hush alum opened up about sharing a journal with Grace, in which they would write their thoughts and feelings about the character that they both played. According to her, this practice allowed them to bond and for her to look after the young actress.

“I did feel a certain amount of protection for Mckenna and a sense of ownership of that relationship, wanting her to be safe. So I would do that journal back and forth, and I would make sure to check in with her and I wanted to be her camp counselor. It was really sweet to see what she would write.”

In the same panel, Flanagan also pointed out that he vividly remembers Grace reading the journal before takes, as well as observing Siegel repeating to herself "think of Mckenna" prior to acting in some of her most challenging scenes. The director appreciated the opportunity to see the relationship between the actresses.

Siegel Will Make Her Directorial Debut Alongside Mike Flanagan on 'V/H/S Beyond'

The horror power couple are gearing toward their next big collaboration, this time with Siegel working behind-the-scenes. Both of them will direct a short film featured in V/H/S Beyond, a Shudder-produced anthology. Their joint effort is entitled Stowaway and its script was helmed by Flanagan. Although plot details remain under wraps, the short film will be out on October 4.

The Haunting of Hill House is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix