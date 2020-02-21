‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ Wraps Production as Mike Flanagan Thanks Collaborators

Production has officially wrapped on The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan‘s follow-up to his ghastly Netflix hit The Haunting of Hill House. Flanagan noted the end of production by thanking “the filmmakers who came on board to make this season their own.”

That’s notable in itself after Flanagan took on directing duties for all ten episodes of Hill House. The result was undeniable, but as revealed in the Blu-ray commentary, the process pretty much almost killed him. This time around, Flanagan is joined by directors Ciarán Foy (Sinister 2), Liam Gavin (A Dark Song), Yolande Ramke & Ben Howling (Cargo), and Axelle Carolyn (Tales of Halloween).

Hill House stars Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Henry Thomas are all back as new characters for Bly Manor. The new season will loosely be based on Henry James‘ classic ghost story The Turn of the Screw, but Flanagan also noted that the Netflix show is drawing from all of James’ work.

“We’re looking at all the ghost stories of Henry James as the jumping-off point for the season, so it very much is a whole new deal,” he says. “It’s a cool way to expand on some of the things I loved about season one, but within the framework of a new story, without having to be restrained by the decisions we made last time. For Henry James fans, it’s going to be pretty wild, and for people who aren’t familiar with his work, it’s going to be unbelievably scary. I already think it’s much scarier than season one, so I’m very excited about it.”

Check out Flanagan’s message below. For more on The Haunting of Bly Manor, here is Oliver Jackson Cohen telling us how this season has “surpassed” Hill House.