The Big Picture Alice Eve stars in the new horror film Haunting of the Queen Mary as a woman who discovers that the ship is truly haunted.

The film follows a family on a haunted Halloween tour of the RMS Queen Mary, where they soon realize that their experience is mirroring a tragic voyage from 1938.

Director Gary Shore, known for Dracula Untold, brings this spooky tale to life, taking audiences into the terrifying depths of the ship where restless spirits are desperate to escape.

Alice Eve finds herself on a ship full of ghosts in the new trailer for Haunting of the Queen Mary. The Vertical horror film will be released on August 18. In the trailer, Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness, Bombshell) plays Erin, who takes a "haunted" Halloween tour of the docked ocean liner RMS Queen Mary with her husband Patrick (Joel Fry, Our Flag Means Death) and son Lukas (Lenny Rush, Dodger).

They soon come to find the ship really is haunted, and that their tour is beginning to imitate a voyage taken by a similar family in 1938 - one that ended horrifically. Lukas goes missing, and his parents have to venture into the terrifying bowels of the ship to find him - where restless spirits are trapped, and desperate to escape. Haunting of the Queen Mary is the second feature from Irish director Gary Shore; his first, 2014's Dracula Untold, didn't kick off a horror franchise the way Universal hoped, but did drain over $217 million from the international box office. It also stars Nell Hudson (Texas Chainsaw Massacre) and William Shockley (Doctor Quinn, Medicine Woman).

What Haunts The Queen Mary?

The RMS Queen Mary is a massive ocean liner than sailed from 1936 until 1967. Upon its retirement, the ship was permanently moored in Long Beach, California, where it remains a popular tourist attraction. Legends abound that the ship is haunted, and much like in the movie, haunted tours of the ship are given every October. These legends are largely spurious creations intended to attract tourists, but haunted sea vessels are a staple of horror fiction, from the legend of the Flying Dutchman to 2002's Ghost Ship. It won't be Vertical's first film about a haunted California tourist attraction, either - they released the Helen Mirren chiller Winchester, about the Winchester Mystery House, in 2018.

Haunting of the Queen Mary's script was written by Stephen Oliver and Tom Vaughan (Channel Zero) with revisions by director Shore. Brett Matthew Tomberlin, Thorsten Schumacher, Lars Sylvest, Nigel Sinclair, and Nicholas Ferr produced the film.

Haunting of the Queen Mary hits theaters and video-on-demand on August 18, 2023.