Watch Cartoon Sting Talk to Grass in the LSD Documentary Trailer ‘Have a Good Trip’

If you’ve ever wanted to see Sting reminisce about the time he tripped balls so hard he started communing with the grass, you need to drop everything you are doing and watch the trailer for the new Netflix documentary Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics.

The documentary explores the use of psychedelic drugs like LSD and mushrooms from several different perspectives, including their supposed benefits for treating depression and other mental health ailments and their impact on pop culture history. But the real draw of this film is the star-studded cast of actors, musicians, and comedians sharing their best grade-A batshit tripping stories. Nick Kroll, Sarah Silverman, A$AP Rocky, Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz, Ben Stiller, Paul Scheer, Rosie Perez, Reggie Watts, and many others appear in the trailer giving brief tastes of the absolutely wild experiences they recounted for the movie alongside animated and live-action reenactments. Also, Nick Offerman appears as a scientist, and Adam Scott wears a leather jacket in a mock after-school special. In other words, I cannot wait to watch this film.

Have a Good Trip was written and directed by Donick Cary, who has had a long career as a comedy writer including stints on The Late Show with David Letterman, Parks and Recreation, and The Simpsons. The doc looks like a total blast, with some genuine discussion about the use of psychedelic drugs. Check out the trailer below, and join me in eagerly anticipating its release on Netflix May 11th.