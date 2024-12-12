Unlike today, annual holiday episodes didn't exist in the same way in the television Westerns of the 1950s and '60s. Though Christmas specials are commonplace now, audiences were lucky to get one or two within an entire TV Western's catalog. Wagon Train and Gunsmoke each had some holiday hours of their own, but Have Gun - Will Travel took a different approach to tackling the Christmas spirit. This one-man Western, starring Richard Boone as the lone gun-for-hire Paladin, thrust its hero to the little town of Bethlehem, Texas for a night he wouldn't easily forget — and we haven't quite forgotten either. If you haven't seen the Have Gun episode "Be Not Forgetful of Strangers," this Christmas is the perfect time to revisit the Old West classic.

"Be Not Forgetful of Strangers" is a 'Have Gun - Will Travel' Nativity Story

Image via CBS

Back during Have Gun - Will Travel's very first season, future Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry penned a powerful holiday-themed episode titled "The Hanging Cross." In this Christmas adventure, Paladin challenged the perceptions and beliefs of others, and actually set down his guns to make a point. It would be five seasons before the series tackled yet another Christmas story, this time a retelling of the famous biblical tale at the center of the holiday itself. "Be Not Forgetful of Strangers" follows an irritable Paladin as he seeks shelter out of the cold. Traveling through the middle-of-nowhere Texas, he finds himself in a saloon with no rooms, surrounded by drunks and degenerates who are celebrating the holiday the only way they know how. But what begins as a complicated night for the gunman as he seeks solitude soon turns into a moral play about goodwill towards men.

Written by Arthur Sarno Jr. in his only credit on the series, the episode takes a dynamic turn when Paladin encounters a young cowboy (played by guitarist Duane Eddy) who is likewise searching for a room. Only, the cowboy isn't alone. He and his young, and very pregnant, wife (Josie Lloyd) seek shelter as she goes into labor, and with the baby coming out one way or another, Paladin fights the saloon owner Jake (Robert Stevenson) and the rest of the barflies as they couldn't care less. That's right, there's no room in the inn, and Paladin isn't shy about reminding the bar's patrons that the events surrounding them echo the root of the holiday they're celebrating. "I wonder how many of you have read the Gospel of Luke," he preaches at them. "Though it might interest you. It tells the true story of Christmas." The gunman compares the group of howling drunkards to barn animals, further emphasizing the parallels to the Nativity story.

Of course, as this is a holiday episode, their hearts soften in the end. As a baby boy is born, with some help from the local Saloon Gal, Annie (Patti Newby), hope is found on Christmas morning. The people of the town, which Paladin discovers later is named Bethlehem, shower the young family with gifts and merryment, having taken to heart the gunman's words. While most episodes of Have Gun - Will Travel highlight someone's death, "Be Not Forgetful of Strangers" ends instead with a new life. It's with that small miracle in mind that Paladin rides off, as the popular Johnny Western theme song plays on over the credits.

Richard Boone Directed This Christmas Episode Himself

Close

What's especially cool about "Be Not Forgetful of Strangers" — which takes its title from 1 Corinthians 13:1, a verse Paladin quotes at the episode's end — is that series star Richard Boone directed this holiday adventure himself. His 25th helmed episode out of a total of 28 he directed, this Western Christmas story is one of the highlights of the show's sixth and final season. Many long-time fans of Have Gun have criticized Season 6 as feeling particularly uninspired compared to the show's past. Considering that, while one might be quick to write off this Nativity-themed episode as something that's been done before, note that its attention to detail, fascinating characterization of Paladin, and hopeful finish give it just enough edge to stand apart.

Though perhaps not as memorable as, say, Season 1's "The Hanging Cross," there's enough Christmas spirit here to guide any wandering soul during the holidays. The shift of perspective in not just the townsfolk, but Paladin himself, is a particular highlight, one Richard Boone uses to truly make the age-old story his own. If you're in the mood for a Western this holiday season, but unsure where to start, give Have Gun - Will Travel a try. Paladin won't disappoint you.

Have Gun — Will Travel is to stream on PlutoTV in the U.S.

Watch on PlutoTV