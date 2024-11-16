Of all the Western television classics out there, Have Gun — Will Travel stands out as one of the most memorable. Following the gunslinger Paladin (Richard Boone) as he wanders the open trail, the series often surprised us with its nuanced and thoughtful take on standard Western problems. But one of the best things about Have Gun — Will Travel that has stuck with us over half a century later was the show's iconic opening. While the tune itself might not be as memorable as, say, Rawhide's or Bonanza's, it powerfully sets the stage for this lone rider's adventures across the Old West. There's no Western opening quite like it.

'Have Gun — Will Travel's Iconic Opening Sticks With Us

Image via CBS

It's short, it's sweet, but it's incredibly effective. The opening of Have Gun — Will Travel fades in on Paladin's trademark Knight-embroidered holster as our hero pulls out his .45 Colt. With Johnny Western's four-note "The Ballad of Paladin" playing instrumentally (a tune he wrote with series star Richard Boone and creator Sam Rolfe), it establishes this six-season series as a Western classic that '50s audiences just couldn't get enough of. Each episode's opening featured a short quote from Paladin, teasing audiences as to what they were about to witness in this half-hour horse opera.

There's a solemnness to this sequence that genuinely paves the way for the harshness of the Western genre's Old American West. Paladin doesn't unholster his weapon absentmindedly but always with intent. He patrols an often cruel world, one where victory isn't assured and fairness only exists in one's mind. From the opening alone we craft a picture of who this mysterious gunslinger is, and somehow we know we can trust him. How the events of each episode will play out remains a mystery, but our hero feels a little less mysterious.

Though the Have Gun — Will Travel intro changed slightly a few seasons in, going from a close-up of the holstered revolver to a silhouette shot of Paladin in action, it still continued to encapsulate the show itself perfectly. Its emphasis on Paladin's lone gunman status (with no partner or true supporting cast) before zooming in on his drawn revolver reminds us that the gunfighter keeps everyone at a distance, even though we've come to know him after watching his adventures unfold. The show's end credits likewise play a lyrical "Ballad of Paladin" (which one might recognize, funny enough, from the 1986 film Stand By Me) as he rides across the open range, "a knight without armor in a savage land."

Paladin Is a Western Protagonist Who is Not to Be Trifled With

Of course, Have Gun's opening only serves as our introduction to the show's main hero. Paladin himself is a fascinating character. Unlike many of the rough-around-the-edges cowboys of Western lore, Paladin was a highly educated man as well as a gunfighter. One moment, he could be dueling a villain in the streets, and the next, he could be waxing philosophical truths to convince his latest charge to change their ways. It's no wonder that future Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry wrote some intricate episodes of Have Gun — Will Travel, where the hero hangs up his guns to solve his problems.

Have Gun — Will Travel is a fun Western. Each episode takes Richard Boone's most famous Western character to new towns full of new people with familiar problems, and it's hard not to fall deeply in love with the journey. Of course, part of the show's charm lies in its intro sequence, and the four-note stride that introduces us to Paladin and his strange profession as a hired gun only gets us more excited for whatever the next 25 minutes have in store. This isn't a Western to sleep on, and all of it kicks off with that iconic intro.

Have Gun — Will Travel is to stream on PlutoTV in the U.S.

Have Gun - Will Travel Release Date September 14, 1957 Cast Richard Boone , Kam Tong , Hal Needham , Stewart East , Lisa Lu , Tony Regan , Cosmo Sardo , Edward Faulkner Seasons 6 Main Genre Western

