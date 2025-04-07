This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Netflix is getting ready for the release of Havoc with the release of a new trailer for the action story led by Tom Hardy. The son of a politician needs rescuing, and there's only one man who can pull off this mission without anyone dying. The new trailer for the movie directed by Gareth Evans shows Walker understanding why his assignment so important, and the consequences of what will happen if he fails to save the politician's son. Forest Whitaker portrays the desperate parent who only wants to be reunited with his kid in the blockbuster that will become available on the streaming platform on April 25.

Havoc will assemble some of the most charismatic faces in the industry for a thrilling ride audiences won't forget any time soon. Tom Hardy has found a new action vehicle after the Venom trilogy came to a close with the launch of last year's Venom: The Last Dance. And after Forest Whitaker reprised his role as Saw Gerrera in the first season of Andor, Havoc will give the acclaimed performer the opportunity to step into the shoes of a worried father. Walker will be running against time in the upcoming movie that will be available for audiences to see in a matter of days.

Havoc will be a passion project for director Gareth Evans. Besides tackling the project for Netflix, the artist wrote the screenplay for the movie and he will serve as one of the title's producers. Before working on the action story featuring Tom Hardy, Gareth Evans directed The Raid. The Indonesian production starring Iko Uwais as a member of the Mobile Brigade Corps proved that Evans was ready to take on the challenge of working with one of the stars from Inception and The Dark Knight Rises.

