Tom Hardy is heading for our screens sooner than we think in his latest action-packed thrill ride, Havoc. Netflix has just announced that the pulse-pounding thriller from The Raid mastermind Gareth Evans, set to debut on April 25, meaning we don't have too much longer to wait for Hardy's first movie role since he said goodbye to his symbiotic soul mate in Venom: The Last Dance, and this one looks like it's going to pack a punch.

Hardy plays Walker, a hardened detective trying to claw his way through a city teetering on the edge of chaos and, when a drug deal spirals into disaster, Walker becomes the target of multiple factions, including a ruthless crime syndicate, a corrupt politician, and even his own fellow officers. His only shot at survival? Rescuing the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the deal reveals an even deeper conspiracy lurking beneath the surface. When your luck is out, it's really out. As Walker fights to stay alive, he must also confront the ghosts of his past, making Havoc as much a psychological thriller as it is an all-out action spectacle.

Not content with just directing the movie, Evans also penned the script for Havoc, which is his first film in seven years, which seems wild. A man with a taste for the extremely violent, Evans has previously overseen classic hard-hitting flicks like Merantau, The Raid and The Raid 2, along with 2018’s action-packed folky horror film, Apostle, which was led by Dan Stevens (Abigail).

And proving that he definitely knows his way around a bone-crunching battle or two, both of Evans’ The Raid films have both earned the coveted Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which means we're probably going to be in for a treat with this one.

Who Else Appears in 'Havoc'?

Hardy isn’t the only superstar lining up for some Havoc, as the film’s cast also includes the likes of Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem), Jessie Mei Li (Shadow and Bone), Luis Guzmán (Wednesday), Justin Cornwell (The Umbrella Academy), Xelia Mendes-Jones (Fallout), Timothy Olyphant (Deadwood), Quelin Sepulveda (Good Omens), Jim Caesar (We Die Young), Michelle Waterson (The Cleaning Lady), Yeo Yann Yann (American Born Chinese) and Sunny Pang (The Night Comes for Us).

Havoc will premiere on Netflix on April 25. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on all your favorite movies involving Tom Hardy and Gareth Evans.