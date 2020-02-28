‘Hawaii Five-0’ Is Ending With a 2-Hour Series Finale After 10 Seasons

Hawaii Five-0 is coming to an end after 10 seasons on CBS. The long-running action drama series will wrap everything up and bid its fans goodbye with a 2-hour series finale, airing April 4.

News of the show’s end, as reported by Variety, might come as a surprise to viewers, as the show was a massive hit that continues to boast strong ratings. A reboot of the 1968 original, Hawaii Five-0 stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan as McGarrett and Danno, members of a state police task force responsible for investigating major crimes in the Hawaiian islands. The show also stars Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Katrina Law, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, Kimee Balmilero, and Chi McBride.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction while establishing its own signature style,” said Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment. “From episode one, Hawaii Five-0 has been a huge success for us. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, it has played a key role for a decade on our schedule and helped establish our powerhouse Friday night. We cannot be prouder of its quality, longevity and are thankful for the passionate fan-devotion it inspired.”

Meanwhile, co-creator and showrunner Peter Lenvov said of the show’s end, “Hawaii Five-0 has been such a blessing to me and all of the people who have worked on this incredible show. I truly learned the meaning of ‘ohana’ as the viewers embraced us and the people of Hawaii welcomed us with the privilege to film on their shores. I am forever indebted to the creative genius that was Leonard Freeman who gave us such a beautiful story to begin with. And my eternal gratitude to our cast, led by our hero Alex O’Loughlin, the writers, the production team, our CBS ohana, and most importantly YOU, the fans, who allowed us to come to work with pride and made our series such a success. Mahalo.”

I had no idea that Hawaii Five-0 had been on the air for so long – when this final season wraps up, it’ll only be a handful of episodes shy of passing the run of the original, which is wild. But luckily for fans, CBS is invested in giving the series a proper send-off. The two-hour series finale airs April 3.