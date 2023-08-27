The Big Picture Take home some holiday cheer with this limited edition Hawkeye mini-bust capturing Clint Barton in action, available for pre-order at $130.00.

Clint Barton, an original member of the Avengers, is a notable loyal and dedicated superhero who values his family and relationships.

Order the bust of Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton from Diamond Select Toys for delivery in 2024 and add this collectible masterpiece to your Marvel collection.

Take home some holiday cheer with this gorgeous mini-bust depicting Jeremy Renner from the Marvel Studios series Hawkeye. The new bust has been made available for pre-order by the talented folks over at Diamond Select Toys whose fabulous Marvel movie-inspired line of mini-busts proudly welcomes the arrival of the Avenging Archer.

This 1/6 scale Hawkeye bust, skillfully crafted by sculptor Juan Ramos and designed by Nelson X. Asencio, captures Clint Barton in action as he draws an arrow from his quiver, ready to take aim. Standing at a height of 6 inches atop an elegant pedestal base, this collectible masterpiece is strictly limited to just 3,000 pieces. It includes a numbered certificate of authenticity and is presented in a vibrant, full-color box, and will retail at a suggested price of $130.00.

Hawkeye is one of the original members of the Avengers in the MCU, alongside characters like Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Captain America. He has played pivotal roles in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame, and was most recently seen in the aforementioned Hawkeye series, set in the aftermath of Endgame, where he began mentoring served as a mentor to Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop who will likely take over the mantle of Hawkeye.

Who Is Clint Barton?

While Clint Barton's full backstory is not extensively explored in the MCU, it is known that he worked as a skilled agent for S.H.I.E.L.D. before becoming a member of the Avengers. He has a wife, Laura Barton (who was later revealed to also be a former agent of S.H.I.E.L.D), and several children. His family life is a significant part of his character development, and it is revealed that he took time off from superhero duties to be with them.

Throughout his appearances in the MCU, Clint Barton's character has evolved. He is shown as a loyal and dedicated member of the Avengers who is willing to put his life on the line to protect the world. His relationships with other characters, particularly Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow), have been a central focus of his character development.

You can order the bust of Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton from Diamond Select Toys via this link here, for delivery in 2024.