With the six-part Hawkeye series starting to stream on Disney+ November 24th, I recently got to speak with director Rhys Thomas about helming some of the MCU series. As most of you know, Hawkeye takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) go down a dark path of vengeance in Asia following the dusting of his family during the Blip. Of course, that wasn't the end of it, as Barton also saw his friend Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) sacrifice herself in order to obtain the Soul Stone on the planet Vormir. The series incorporates both of these elements and introduces fan favorite Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, Alaqua Cox, along with a golden retriever named Jolt performing as fan-favorite character Lucky the Pizza Dog. Florence Pugh is also set to reprise her role as Yelena Belova from Black Widow. Hawkeye was created by Jonathan Igla (Mad Men). The series is produced by Kevin Feige, Trinh Tran, and Jonathan Igla, with episodes directed by Thomas and Bert & Bertie.

During the interview, Rhys Thomas talked about what surprised him about working with Marvel, what he’s most excited for fans to see in the series, how the show explores the price of what Hawkeye has done, the way Disney+ allows Marvel to tell different stories then what is done in the movies, and how long before the Captain America musical featured in the first episode becomes a real Broadway show.

How Disney+ allows directors more time to tell different Marvel stories then what is done in the movies.

On exploring the price of what Hakweye has done in the series.

How long before the musical in episode 1 becomes a real Broadway show?

What surprised him about working with Marvel?

What is most excited for fans to see in the Hawkeye series?

