Disney+ Revealed a Bunch of New Concept Art for Marvel Shows

After tons of speculation, excitement, and press conferences, Disney+ has finally dropped into our laps, filled with our favorite stories and nostalgia-inducing properties. Among the mega-corporation’s many moves, Disney and Kevin Feige‘s plans to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe with lots of interesting-sounding TV shows have gotten many fans salivating. We’ve already heard and seen plenty of intel regarding casting, writers, and some of the dopest logos I’ve ever seen (anyone else a typography fan? Just me? Cool, cool, cool). Now, thanks to a brief Disney+ edutainment documentary called Marvel Studios: Expanding the Universe, we have brand new pieces of concept art to feast our eyes upon from Hawkeye and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

In the Expanding the Universe doc, every key cast and crew member had two refrains: Working on these shows has been a wholly unique experience, and has been a dream come true. For The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, it was downright endearing watching Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan rib each other while promoting their new show — and super cool to see initial looks at how their characters might look. We also saw conceptual looks at Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl‘s returning characters — VanCamp’s Sharon Carter looks super determined, and Brühl’s Helmut Zemo looks friggin’ scary in a face mask. Plus, we got a first look at Wyatt Russell‘s John Walker (aka U.S. Agent) in his costume. And we fully stan.

On the Hawkeye side of things, we got to see Jeremy Renner‘s well-trod take on the bow-and-arrow hero hang out with Kate Bishop (still uncast) in fun looking vignettes — and the cutest dog ever that appears to be winking! Renner teased that in his character’s journey to pass the “Hawkeye” mantle to Bishop he’ll discover she might be better than him, and it’s pretty dope to see this relationship rendered in such awesome, even retro-leaning art.

Check out the brand new concept art from Hawkeye and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier below.