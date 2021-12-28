[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 1 finale of Hawkeye, "So This Is Christmas."] Hawkeye's first season has finally come to a close with its sixth installment, "So This Is Christmas?" and the question posed at the beginning of the season is answered: Will Clint (Jeremy Renner) make it home in time for Christmas?

This series ends on a high note, leaving cliffhangers, filling its obligation to entice its viewers to the next movie or series to get the answers to all of their questions. But, this is still just as much a holiday show as it is superhero-action, so it's not surprising that Hawkeye ends with a family reunited (and two members bigger) by the time Christmas rolls around — the post-credits scene even delivers the entire "I Could Do This All Day" number from the in-universe musical "Rogers!" introduced in the first episode.

But what exactly happened that got our Hawkeye team out of New York? We've got your back.

Return of the King

After the reveal of Eleanor Bishop's (Vera Farmiga) meeting with The Kingpin, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio} finally returns in the flesh. The actor recently confirmed this character is the Fisk previously seen in Daredevil, and his arc is a continuation of his story. After Eleanor conveniently tries to break ties with Fisk (she became responsible for her husband's debt when he died) and it doesn't go so well. Her Christmas Eve party where Fisk uses Kazi (Fra Fee) to try to assassinate her becomes the scene for the final battle, using the opportunity to topple the Rockefeller Christmas tree in the process.

Kingpin tries to ensure Eleanor doesn't escape, but Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) is able to hold him off and incapacitate him temporarily. It's important to note that Fisk has increased physical durability in this series, a trait unexplained in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; it's a change from his prior portrayal but not unfamiliar, as he has these abilities in the comics. Fisk is able to escape as the NYPD are preoccupied with arresting Eleanor after Kate gives her up, but he then runs into Maya (Alaqua Cox), who now knows her father was killed because he set him up.

While we don't see the gunshot, who the bullet hits, or any dead bodies, that's all Hawkeye gives us for certain. But, with a series pick-up for Echo, centering around Maya Lopez, it's hard to imagine an Echo series that doesn't include both actors with such strong comic ties.

A Sister's Call

After Kate and Clint—and Jack (Tony Dalton), with a sword—fend off the Tracksuit Bros, and the LARPers are able to help rescue the civilians (Grills is not dead — we repeat, Grills is still with us), Yelena (Florence Pugh) is able to corner Clint on the skating rink. She's finally ready to kill Clint, but when he repeats the whistle Natasha used to exchange with her, it gives her pause. Finally, Clint is able to talk to her about what happened, without giving too many details on the specifics.

This conversation finally gives both of them a type of catharsis they previously couldn't have after Natasha's death. Yelena finally finds some understanding about what happened from Natasha's point of view since Clint knew her better than anybody else. Talking about Natasha also gives Clint forgiveness he couldn't provide to himself until having to explain that Natasha wouldn't have let him take her place anyway. With this newfound understanding, Yelena allows Clint to live, starting new chapters in both of their stories.

So, This is Christmas

With Kate's Mom arrested, Clint takes her back home to his family for Christmas Day, and who could forget Lucky, who now has his human name and dog name (Pizza Dog).

Before Hawkeye wrapped up its emotional beats, however, the show takes a moment to hide in one more easter egg — the watch. Clint gives the watch to his wife, Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini). The back of the watch is inscribed with the S.H.I.E.L.D. logo and the number '19'. The moniker 'Agent 19' is usually attributed to Agent Bobbi Morse aka Mockingbird in the Marvel comics. This character is also Clint Barton's wife in the comics. While this adds a new interesting layer and new opportunities for the character, it also possibly muddies the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. television show's canonicity, a hard blow to the show's fans as Hawkeye helps to reintegrate another (Daredevil) at the same time.

Hawkeye ends on a warm note. Clint and Kate destroy the Ronin suit, hopefully putting the harm that suit has brought to the world to rest with it. However, this may not be the last the MCU sees of it — Maya Lopez has a connection to the moniker as well. With the Fisk and Eleanor threats dealt with, for the time being, Kate can finally grow into the person she wants to be without other forces at hand trying to mold her. Even if she picks a few bad codenames along the way, she'll be okay, because now she has a partner to keep her on track.

