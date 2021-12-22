Hawkeye has been a hit sensation for Marvel fans over the last four weeks, bringing Christmas joy, unexpected partnerships, thrilling new villains, and delightful twists and turns along the way. Ahead of tomorrow's finale episode, the official Hawkeye Twitter account released a "what to watch" list featuring past MCU projects. The list is in release date order and it includes Thor, The Avengers, The Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow, and the first five episodes of Hawkeye. The Hawkeye collection on Disney+ has included several of these films since the show began airing on November 24th.

The collection also includes Marvel's Legends series which serves as a refresher on various heroes and villains throughout the MCU: episode 9 is about Black Widow, and episode 14 is about Hawkeye. Marvel's animated alternate universe series What If...? is also included, however, neither of these is present on the suggested list. Also missing from this list is Marvel's Daredevil, which would be relevant for fans of the new series that don't know much about Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), the new villain at the top of the Tracksuit Mafia revealed to be in cahoots with Kate Bishop's (Hailee Steinfeld) mother, Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) at the end of the penultimate episode. However, this is most likely because Daredevil is on Netflix, and not technically considered part of the MCU. Bringing in D'Onofrio has many fans questioning how Daredevil's canon will play into the MCU or if this version of Kingpin will have a different backstory from the one on the Netflix series.

Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton is featured in most of the films on Marvel's "what to watch," except for Black Widow. However, Black Widow explores Yelena Belova's (Florence Pugh) backstory, and Pugh will likely be a major part of Hawkeye's finale. While it's not required to go and rewatch these films before tomorrow's Hawkeye finale, many fans may get a kick out of going through and looking for Easter eggs that could play into the new series. With a range of theories floating around, and all of Hawkeye's moving pieces falling into place, anything could happen as we head into the thrilling conclusion.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Charlie Cox on Possibly Returning to the MCU: "Be Careful What You Wish For"

Hawkeye stars Renner, Steinfeld, Farmiga, Pugh, Alaqua Cox, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, and D'Onofrio. The finale will drop exclusively on Disney+ on December 22 and you can catch up with the first five episodes as well as everything on Hawkeye's suggested watch list on the streaming platform now. Check out the list below.

'Hawkeye': Why Yelena Belova Is More Than Just a Glorified MCU Cameo The arrival of Florence Pugh's fan-favorite character shakes things up for the Disney+ series — in a good way.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email