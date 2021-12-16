Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Hawkeye Episode 5, "Ronin."In the climactic seconds of the last episode of Marvel's Hawkeye on Disney+, the man behind all of the series' evil operations was finally revealed, much to the eponymous hero's chagrin: yes, the Kingpin is back. And, as rumored, it looks like he's still being played by Vincent D'Onofrio, who last portrayed the capital "b" Big Baddie in Marvel's Daredevil on Netflix.

The showrunners on Hawkeye are still playing coy, however: we got little more than a fuzzy CCTV image of the character as confirmation in the episode itself, a full reveal being apparently withheld until the finale. Until then, we'll have to do with the few teases we've had so far - and now, to that list, we can add a new teaser trailer, aptly titled "The Boss."

We get some tremendous action shots in the trailer, with Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), protégé Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and Black Widow assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) all getting in on the explosive action. But no shot is more revealing than a quick close-up of Kingpin's signature cane (those, and his honking ol' legs). "There's someone at the top," Renner teases. "He's the guy I've been worried about the whole time." No kidding.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld Shares New 'Hawkeye' Set Image of Florence Pugh

Tony Dalton — no relation to Rick, unfortunately — is also among the cast, playing the nefarious Jack Duquesne/Swordsman. Near the beginning of the show's run, we spoke to him all about joining the MCU series, and he revealed some of the things that he didn't expect about working on a Marvel project going in:

"The size. The size of this thing. Just the sets, the locations, it's just like - wow, okay. This is humungous, you know. Some scenes we did in the Rockefeller Center, some are just a set, I mean, the Rockefeller Center set in Atlanta, you know what I mean. Some of the parts were done there, and other parts weren't, so you'd just show up there - there's a whole ice skating rink, there's a whole tree, you're in the middle of this humungous air field in Atlanta, it's just huge, man."

The Hawkeye series finale premieres on Disney+ next Wednesday, December 22, just in time for Christmas. Along with Renner, Steinfeld, D'Onofrio, and Dalton, the show also stars Fra Fee, Brian d'Arcy James, Aleks Paunovic, Piotr Adamczyk, Linda Cardellini, Vera Farmiga, and Alaqua Cox. Check out the finale teaser below:

'Hawkeye': Fra Fee on Kazi's Driving Force, His Relationship With Maya, and How His Biggest Inner Conflict Will Play Out He also spoke about the appeal for him in taking on this role and how learning sign language allowed him to spend more time with co-star Alaqua Cox.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email