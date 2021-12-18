Hawkeye has been filling Marvel fans with so much joy this holiday season and one of the major series plot points thus far has been the return of Florence Pugh’s Yelena who made her debut earlier this year in Black Widow. Like past Marvel shows on Disney+, with each new episode we have received the fun announcement of new Funko Pops and it is Yelena’s turn to be once again immortalized in vinyl.

Yelena comes in two different variants. One is a maskless figure with her black spy outfit from the end of episode 4 and the other figure, which is a Chase Limited Edition, is in the same outfit with her comic accurate night vision mask on her. What is unique about the Chase edition variant is you can not purchase them separately from the normal figure. If you buy the Yelena unmasked figure then you have the chance to receive the more limited edition masked figure instead. Ultimately It is a gamble on which figure you are going to get.

These two Funko join the line with Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, Lucky the Pizza Dog, and Echo. Kate and Hawkeye also received fun ugly Christmas sweater variants, so hopefully, Yelena can get a fun girls' night edition full of macaroni covered in hot sauce as well.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld Shares New 'Hawkeye' Set Image of Florence PughSince her grand entrance at the end of the fourth episode, we have learned so much about where she has been since the events of Black Widow and the more intricate details of why she is hunting down Clint Barton. Yelena has brought such a unique energy to the show that is oddly hilarious and very menacing all at the same time. She is a deeply tragic character and, with the show acting as an impromptu memorial to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, she has fit in perfectly with the bubbly, but somber series. Kate and Yelena especially have such great chemistry with that dinner scene likely to go down in history as one of the MCU’s best smaller moments.

Given where the show left off, with Yelena finding out that a certain iconic Marvel crime boss hired her, it will be interesting to see how this series will end the character arcs they set up for Yelena, Clint, and Kate. Whatever the case may be, it will most likely include more Marvel Funkos.

The series finale of Hawkeye premieres on December 22 on Disney+. In the meantime, you can get more information on Yelena’s new Funkos on their website here and check out the new Funko figures below:

