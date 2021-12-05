Funko hit the bullseye and continues to make the holiday season the most wonderful time of the year with these new figures.

It is hard to believe that we are officially halfway through Hawkeye and with the latest action-packed episode now behind us, Funko has revealed new vinyl pop figures that portray the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new rivalry as seen in the show. The two new figures are Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez aka Echo and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop.

Echo is in a vengeful pose with her signature leather jacket from the show while Kate, an Amazon exclusive, is in a fighting position with her bow drawn ready to fire. This is the second figure we are getting of Kate with the previously announced other version coming with everyone’s favorite good boy Lucky the Pizza Dog. These new figures also join the line with Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye in his new look from the series.

While it is cool that we are getting another version of Kate who has been a joyful addition to the MCU thus far, all eyes are on Echo here. Given the tragic backstory of her character, her dark connection to Hawkeye, and the fact that Cox is a deaf actress herself, her character has raised the stakes for this action-heavy holiday romp exponentially. The third episode, which was essentially just one big chase scene in the vein of Mad Max: Fury Road, officially made Echo a menacing, but sympathetic foe. It will be interesting to see where they take the character going forward given her hatred for Hawkeye, or in this case Ronin.

Also, once Florence Pugh’s Yelena gets reintroduced into this series, how does that conflict change or evolve? There are many exciting moments coming our way that the series has been teasing since the show’s conception and the answers to these questions/thoughts eagerly await fans in the latter part of the series. With each passing episode, expect those answers to come with a Funko Pop or two. So far the series has seen Hawkeye and Kate reluctantly join forces to deal with New York City’s criminal underground and the aftermath of Ronin’s accidental reappearance. This has led them face to face with the leader of the Tracksuit Mafia, Echo.

You can preorder Kate’s new Funko here and you can view Echo’s Funko here. The first 3 episodes of Hawkeye are available on Disney+ now and so far the show has been one big Christmas present filled with warm holiday cheer, heart, humor, and subtle tragedy.

The next new episode will premiere on December 8. For all the latest Hawkeye news, including the inevitable new Funkos, stick with Collider. In the meantime, check out Kate, Clint, and Lucky the Pizza Dog below:

