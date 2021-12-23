Apparently, no one on the set of 'Hawkeye' could keep a straight face.

Following the explosive Hawkeye finale, Disney+ has released a gag real featuring funny moments from each of the series cast members throughout the season. The gag reel is pure joy, released like an 80s-style television opening sequence, set to Sammy Davis Jr.'s "Sweet Gingerbread Man."

Opening with some establishing shots of New York, we are quickly thrown into moments of joy and laughter between pretty much every cast member, beginning with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld laughing through their epic car chase scene and their ugly sweater movie marathon. Next up is Tony Dalton, who played Jack Duquense, having fun with Jack's sword collection, and Fra Fee (Kazi) and Alaqua Cox (Maya Lopez) sharing a few smiles. Our boys in the Tracksuit Mafia get a special thank you, led by Aleks Paunovic and Piotr Adamczyk.

We also get some fun shots of our LARPer friends (Clayton English, Adetinpo Thomas, Adelle Drahos, and Robert Walker-Branchaud) and Clint Bartons' family (Ava Russo, Cade Woodward, Ben Sakamoto, and Linda Cardellini). The reel saves some fan favorites for last, introducing Jolt as Lucky the Pizza Dog. Then we get to see big laughs from Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop. We wrap up the cast list with a shot of the back of Vincent D'Onofrio's iconic silhouette as Kingpin.

It hasn't been announced yet whether Hawkeye will be a standalone series or if we'll get a second season of these delightful characters. However, it's possible that Marvel is gearing up to assemble the Young Avengers in Phase 5, with the introduction of Kate in Hawkeye, Yelena in Black Widow, and other heroes like America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) coming in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, and Kamala Kahn (Iman Vellani) coming in The Marvels during Phase 4.

Catch up with the complete season of Hawkeye on Disney+ and check out the blooper reel on Disney+ here.

