And now for some casting news that we think is a real bullseye. It is just right on the mark. It is, and we cannot stress this enough, accurate. Hawkeye, the Disney+ series following Jeremy Renner's archer Avenger, began filming in New York this week, and numerous outlets spotted Hailee Steinfeld in costume as Marvel fan-favorite, Kate Bishop.

The inclusion of Kate Bishop in Hawkeye has been the hypest part of this series since it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Created by writer Allan Heinberg and artist Jim Cheung, the character is the first woman to adopt the Hawkeye mantle. The daughter of one of New York City's wealthiest families, Kate turns her attention to fighting crime after a life-changing attack in central park, joining the Young Avengers and eventually settling on fellow archer Clint Barton as a mentor. Renner teased Kate's arrival to set on Twitter but there hasn't been an official casting confirmation from Marvel quite yet. So, you know, don't tell them about this.

For as long as people have been talking about Kate Bishop finally making the jump to live-action, they've been discussing Hailee Steinfeld filling the role. The young actress first made a spash at 13 in the Coen Bros' True Grit remake before starring in two Pitch Perfect sequels, leading the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, and providing the voice for Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Check out Renner's post below. For more on Hawkeye—which will be helmed by directing du0 Bert and Bertie—here are the latest details on the massive price tag it's costing Disney. For further reading on the future of the small-screen Disney+ Marvel universe, here's what Paul Bettany told us about the first show out of the gate, WandaVision. And, for even more Kate Bishop, here are the details on her (very conspicuously timed!) entry into the Marvel's Avengers game.

