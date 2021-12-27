Hailee Steinfeld recently discussed her favorite moment of Hawkeye’s first season with Entertainment Tonight. It seems like our new Hawkeye is only beginning to find her share of thrills in the MCU.

Steinfeld discussed her two top moments of the first season, which were the car chase during the third episode as Kate Bishop and Clint Barton try to evade the Tracksuit Mafia and the face off between Bishop and Yelena Belova in her ruined apartment in episode five.

Image via Disney+

In regards to the car chase scene, Steinfeld told Entertainment Tonight:

"It was just so amazing, because this show is so beautifully balanced with these grounded characters and these very human emotional conversations, and of course, in the perfect MCU fashion, the car chases and the wild stunts and fight sequences. That was one of the first moments I had where I felt like, I had been in this very character-driven world, and then we were thrown in the middle of this car chase, and it was just the most epic thing."

In regards to the apartment scene, Steinfeld added "That was some of the most fun I've had working and Florence is incredible in that scene. That was really special, and fun to play through."

Steinfeld also mused on Bishop’s future, stating that though her illusion of superhero life has been altered, it will not stop her from attempting heroics in the future:

"She, I think, is forced into the reality of what it means to be a superhero. It's not all jumping from buildings and making people smile," the actress noted. "There's, as she says, collateral damage that that can go along with it. But that doesn't stop her. "I think it throws her and it alters her outlook, but it doesn't stop this burning fire within her to ultimately help people and protect people. She knows she's capable of that. And I think that that alone can take us anywhere."

Hawkeye’s first season saw the rise of yet another young hero in the MCU. As the movies and series continue to debut, we may see just how these new heroes take to the superhero life as the MCU continues to expand.

