Hailee Steinfeld — who plays Kate Bishop on the hit new show Hawkeye — has been posting behind-the-scenes looks into the Disney+ series since its premiere last month. This week, her latest tease to announce the premiere of Episode 5, "Ronin," features co-star Florence Pugh posing with her character's makeshift meal of mac and cheese and sriracha hot sauce, the burned-out remnants of Kate Bishop's apartment visible in the background.

Pugh plays Yelena Belova, a former Black Widow assassin who is on the hunt for Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), after believing him to be responsible for the death of her sister Natasha (Scarlett Johansson). This week, Yelena and Kate have a tense conversation over said pot of mac and cheese, with Yelena revealing her true intentions surrounding Kate's personal hero. It looks like the two characters are getting set up to be two of the deadliest superhero frenemies in the Marvel universe so far. But time will tell exactly how their relationship evolves over the course of the series.

In addition to starring in Hawkeye, Steinfeld is also well-known for voicing the character Vi in the hit new Netflix series Arcane, which was just renewed for a second season, as well as playing the titular role of Emily Dickinson on the Apple TV+ show Dickinson, which concludes with its third season later this month. Pugh also has a long series of respectable acting credits, including her role as Dani in the mindfreak of a movie that is Ari Aster's Midsommar. Both actresses are giving respectable performances on the show so far, and fans are eager for more. In addition to Steinfeld, Renner, and Pugh, Hawkeye also stars Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, Fra Fee, Linda Cardellini, and more.

You can catch the latest episode of Hawkeye, "Ronin," on Disney+ right now, with new episodes released every Wednesday. Check out Steinfeld's set image below.

