November is here and that means Marvel Studio’s series Hawkeye is right around the corner. Coming off a couple of short teaser trailers for the Christmas-themed Disney+ series in the last few weeks, Marvel took to the official Hawkeye Twitter page to release a new image teasing Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop meeting for the first time in the series.

The image is pretty simple. Clint and Kate are staring at each other, seemingly in some sort of standoff given their facial expression, and appear to be in a New York City subway station. Kate is holding a bow and her one-eyed dog Lucky can also be seen at the bottom of the image. What they are talking about and where they are going remains unknown, but if the trailers are any indication, they are about to get mixed up with some sort of crime family, with Hawkeye’s past as Ronin coming back to haunt him.

From the looks of it, Kate takes up the mantel of Ronin and that appears to be how Clint finds out about this universe’s new archer. Other MCU characters like Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, returning from her debut in Black Widow, also have a role to play in this plot as she is after Hawkeye for his part in Natasha Romanoff’s death.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'Hawkeye' Poster Reveals Goodest Boy Lucky the DogHawkeye promises a fun Christmas action-adventure series rooted in family and holiday cheer. It is the classic setup where the hero must save the day while also making it home in time for Christmas. This is not the first or last time Marvel is celebrating Christmas in the MCU as Iron Man 3 and the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special also take place during this festive occasion.

In the comics, Kate Bishop took up the mantle of Hawkeye and this looks to be heading in that direction, with Clint teaming up with Kate for this explosive trick arrow-filled story. Hawkeye kicks off the most wonderful time of the year in grand fashion on November 24 with a two-episode premiere and the show ending its six-episode run right before Christmas. It stars Renner, Steinfeld, Pugh, Vera Farmiga, and Linda Cardellini.

You can read the plot synopsis down below.

Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. “Hawkeye” is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

