Disney+ has released eight stills ahead of the Hawkeye premiere on November 24. The new images highlight the show's holiday setting while giving Marvel fans an official first look at some new characters, as well as a few new shots of our titular heroes. Hawkeye stars Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, alongside Marvel alum Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton.

The first image shows us a new angle of the archer duo back to back, facing an as yet unnamed Avengers-level threat in a chilly New York ice rink, a shot we've seen a few times in previous Hawkeye trailers. Hawkeye fans can expect some buddy-comedy style fighting from Kate and Clint in the new series as Clint reluctantly takes the young superhero under his wing.

The new images also feature a few solo shots of both Kate and Clint. We see Clint dressed in all-black street clothes, holding his bow in an empty parking lot in front of a "Trust a Bro" moving van. The "Trust a Bro" moving company has been featured in a few of the promotional materials for Hawkeye and appears to be a front for the threat that Kate and Clint are facing in the series. We also see a shot of Clint on the phone walking through the busy streets of New York. Could he be chatting with his new protegé, a family member, or the season's big bad?

Kate is bundled up in her solo images, dealing with New York's snowy December weather. She's also seen carrying her bow and a quiver of arrows. These arrows look like her own, and not Clint's trick arrows that we've seen her use in Hawkeye teaser trailers.

The stills also feature a first look at Maya Lopez, otherwise known as Echo, played by Alaqua Cox. The character will debut in the MCU in Hawkeye and then feature in her own spin-off series, Echo, coming in Marvel's Phase 4. A supporting character from the Daredevil comics, Maya is deaf and has the ability to mimic the fighting styles of her opponents, similar to Taskmaster from Marvel's Black Widow. We see Maya training inside a brick building and standing by her bike in an alleyway dressed all in black. It's not yet revealed whether Echo will be friend or foe to Kate and Clint.

We also get a look at Kate's mom, Eleanor Bishop, played by Vera Farmiga, and her potential partner Jack Duquesne, played by Tony Dalton. In the comics, Jack Duquesne is the alias of The Swordsman, a known enemy of Hawkeye, created by Stan Lee and Don Heck in 1965. Additionally, Eleanor is turned into a vampire in some Hawkeye comics. With the re-introduction of Blade into the MCU at the end of Eternals, it's possible Kate's mom could be facing a similar fate in the new series.

Hawkeye also stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and Linda Cardellini as Laura Barton. The two-episode premiere airs on Disney+ on November 24. Check out the rest of the new stills below:

