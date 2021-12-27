Hawkeye came to an end before Christmas, leaving a hole in our hearts. But, lucky for us, Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are not ready to give up their bows, with a new Disney+ featurette showing a duel between the two stars for the title of the best archer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hawkeye’s six episodes bring Clint Barton (Renner) back to the superhero life after a young woman named Kate Bishop (Steinfeld) takes on the mantle of Ronin he used between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately for Kate, Clint made many enemies while acting as Ronin, and they will all chase the girl as she tries to become a heroine. So, it’s up to Clint to help Kate, take down bad guys, and be back home in time for Christmas in a holiday tale filled with carols and decorated trees.

However, while Clint is ready to pass the Hawkeye mantle to a new generation, Renner will not lose the title of best marksman without a fight. In the new featurette, Renner and Steinfeld take turns in a series of games that test their aim and precision. There’s balloon-popping with darts, pizza-themed pillow-throwing, and finally toy-archery with MCU villains as targets. At the end of the competition, Steinfeld shows she’s more than ready to start her Avenger career in the MCU. Even so, Renner has a decade of experience as Hawkeye, and the star proves he’s still the king handling a bow in real life.

Created by Jonathan Igla for Disney+, Hawkeye’s cast includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Alaqua Cox, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, and Brian d'Arcy James. Florence Pugh is also in the show, reprising her role as Yelena Belova from Black Widow. The show will also feature Jolt, a golden retriever, playing Lucky the Pizza Dog. Finally, Hawkeye brought back a fan-favorite character from when Marvel TV shows were released on Netflix.

There’s still no official news regarding a possible Season 2. However, Hawkeye director Rhys Thomas says he’s thankful for the show’s warm reception and would be willing to come back. Speaking with Collider, Thomas said:

“I cannot speak to future plans in the tradition of secrecy. Again, the show coming out, you never know how it's going to be received and it has been amazing to see how warmly people have taken it and enjoyed it. And it's been great to see Hailee's character embraced and sort of land so firmly in the MCU. I sincerely look forward to where that character goes next. And yes, I loved walking on the streets of the MCU and would gladly enjoy doing it again.”

All episodes of Hawkeye are available exclusively on Disney+. Check the archery competition between Renner and Steinfeld below.

