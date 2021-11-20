With the six-part Hawkeye series starting to stream on Disney+ November 24th, I recently got to speak with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld about making the latest MCU series. During the fun interview, they talked about why the Disney+ Marvel series can explore more of a character’s backstory, the great character stuff between Clint Barton and Kate Bishop that they’re excited for the fans to see, how the series gets into the cost of Clint putting his body on the line, what it’s really like behind-the-scenes when you’re filming a big action set piece for Marvel, and more. In addition, I asked Steinfeld if she’s excited to one day film Young Avengers and Renner talks about why he loves playing Hawkeye.

As most of you know, Hawkeye takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Clint Barton go down a dark path of vengeance in Asia following the dusting of his family during the Blip. Of course, that wasn't the end of it, as Barton also saw his friend Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) sacrifice herself in order to obtain the Soul Stone on the planet Vormir. The series incorporates both of these elements and introduces fan favorite Kate Bishop (Steinfeld) and also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, Alaqua Cox, along with a golden retriever named Jolt performing as fan-favorite character Lucky the Pizza Dog. Florence Pugh is also set to reprise her role as Yelena Belova from Black Widow. Hawkeye was created by Jonathan Igla (Mad Men). The series is produced by Kevin Feige, Trinh Tran, and Jonathan Igla, with episodes directed by Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie.

Watch what Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld

Who gave Hailee the best welcome message and advice when she joined the MCU?

Jeremy, Rob wants to know what’s it like being the best Avenger and always winning despite having no powers, armor, or guns?

How the MCU on Disney+ can explore character stuff that the movies don’t have time for.

How the stuff fans are going to most respond to are the moments between Hawkeye and Kate where they are just talking.

The series shows the cost of Clint putting his body on the line.

Is Hailee excited to one day film Young Avengers?

What is it like behind-the-scenes when you’re filming a big action set piece for Marvel.

