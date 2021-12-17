It was "as exciting to us as it was to the fans," says director Bertie.

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Hawkeye Episode 5, "Ronin."The rumor mill has been spinning since long before Hawkeye, the Disney+ series centered on Avenger Clint "Hawkeye" Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his unlikely protege, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), came to the streamer just over a month ago. But as of the end of Hawkeye Episode 5, titled "Ronin," the long-circling rumor has finally been confirmed: Vincent D'onofrio is back as big ol' meanie Kingpin, classic suit, cane, and all. Audiences only had a glimpse at the character vis-a-vis a grainy CCTV shot at the end of the episode, but series directors Bert & Bertie spoke to Polygon recently, revealing a little more about how they've adapted the Daredevil menace to their show.

First of all, they note that "there was never any kind of requirement or need to meld Daredevil and Hawkeye in any way," which might tease a slightly different version of Kingpin for their series. Because of this, we're still not sure if the Netflix shows (including Daredevil) created by Marvel — but canceled when the studio migrated the bulk of their television content over to Disney+ — are canon in the MCU. While D'onofrio is returning to the role, it's not entirely unlikely that he's playing a different version, to be explained away as a variant: remember Ralph Bohner, anyone?

The directors also remarked that they "made their directorial choices around Kingpin's past reputation and presence," according to Polygon. "I think you just respect the character, and where the character is in the universe," continued Bertie. She elaborated even further on what we could expect from him:

"So when Kingpin comes in, he’s massive, you know? He’s huge. As the story goes, he’s later in a more difficult place, but he comes in as his big self, with his big hands. In that picture [at the end of “Ronin”], you see him in his iconic suit. So how to shoot him came from where the character is, rather than us trying to match our universe to anything in the past. [...] But we deal with the character story more. Rather than dealing with the universal they come from, they step into ours."

The directing duo also reflected on how they built the characterization for Yelena, played by Florence Pugh, who was the show's other big surprise after her central appearance in Black Widow. “In terms of consistency of character, Florence had a lot to say about what Yelena might wear to her first proper meeting with [Hailee Steinfeld’s] Kate Bishop as a human, rather than as an assassin character,” Bertie says. “So there’s a thread of character that runs through.”

The Hawkeye finale, which will hopefully give us a better look at the Kingpin himself, premieres on Disney+ next Wednesday, December 22.

