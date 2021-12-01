Hawkeye is the newest show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and while it is one of the most grounded, low level, stories in this larger than life universe to date, Marvel still knows how to have fun with their characters. Like how, in a series about demons and grief, the storytellers are brave enough to throw a serious character like Hawkeye into an epic Live Action Role Playing battle for the ages. If you ever wondered what it takes to put together a ridiculously goofy and large scale sequence like that, Marvel Studios has you covered as a new featurette was released highlighting the high stakes battle.

We see a ton of behind-the-scenes footage showcasing the extras, costumes, and the fight itself. Adelle Drahos who plays Missy in the scene breaks it down saying , “We have a great big LARPer battle happening. I’m team viking. There’s the vikings and the samurais.” For eagle-eyed viewers, you will notice that one of the samurai extras is actually dressed in one of Hawkeye's very first costumes from the comics. The character is dawning his purple helmet and all. Clayton English who plays Grill and is the character that steals Clint’s Ronin costume to impress his LARPing buddies added, “foam swords, big battle sequences, it’s awesome.” At this point in the video Marvel gives into the ridiculousness of everything and edits the footage to everyone's favorite viking extra who makes all the sword noises. You just cannot help, but say “cling” with every passing sword swing.

The promo ends with Jeremy Renner saying as he is laughing, “having a very grounded character like Hawkeye among LARPers is a very funny scene.” That is the understatement of the year. Just when you think you have experienced it all in the MCU, Hawkeye presents you with the nerdiest thing on the face of the planet. We have seen so many absurd characters/moments in the MCU like a talking raccoon, Ant-Man working at Baskin Robbins, and Scarlet Witch living out her sitcom fantasies. However, this small moment where we see Hawkeye in uncharted territory might be the most hilarious of them all.

All Hawkeye wanted was his costume back and he had to go through a New York Police and Fire Department LARPing battle to get it. You feel so bad for laughing because Clint has been through so much, but once he drops his guard and puts his role playing armor on, all bets are off. It really makes you think, a respected hero like Captain America would never have to go through all this trouble just to get a suit back. He would just steal it from a museum after hours, but Clint Barton is the everyman and has no time for that.

In all seriousness, Hawkeye continues his quest against the criminal underworld when episode 3 drops tomorrow on Disney Plus and you can watch the epic LARPing featurette down below.

