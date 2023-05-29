Hawkeye is cutting out of the Avengers and cutting into local Targets. Collider can exclusively unveil that Clint Barton is Funko's next target for their Marvel Selects lineup, recreating his pose on the cover of Avengers #109 with a new Pop! Comic Cover figure. Continuing a trend from last month's retro Iron Man and Captain America figures, this collectible once again pays homage to the classic Avengers comics and to a fan-favorite hero who's gone on to do amazing things despite his lack of powers.

The figure sees Hawkeye standing defiantly while holding up his broken bow and donning his classic costume and mask as he prepares to leave the Avengers behind. In the original cover placed behind him, the hero declares he's reached his breaking point with the team, much to the shock of Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, and the Scarlet Witch around him. It's a pivotal moment for the future of the superhero team, illustrated brilliantly by Marvel veteran Don Heck, the co-creator of Hawkeye and a number of other beloved heroes, with a story by Steve Englehart. As with most Comic Cover figures, Hawkeye comes protected in a 7-inch wide, 10.75-inch tall, and 3.25-inch deep case with the figure itself standing at 3.9 inches tall.

First appearing in Tales of Suspense in 1964 before making his first formal outing as Hawkeye in 1969, Clint Barton has been a regular fixture in the Avengers comics since their early days. He was initially introduced as a villain before reforming to become the hero everyone knows today. Most moviegoers will know Jeremy Renner's iconic take on the character where his dedication to saving people in need and valuable insight made him a key member of the team despite lacking the powers of his colleagues. Eventually, Renner got his own solo outing with the Hawkeye miniseries following up on Barton after the end of Avengers: Endgame and uniting him with a new partner in Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop.

Hawkeye's Presence Can Still Be Felt in the MCU

Although Hawkeye hasn't been in an MCU project for some time now, his presence still lingers years later in the spinoff series Echo. The show will star Alaqua Cox in the title role which she originated on Hawkeye, sending her back into the criminal underground to deal with her uncle Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). It'll be the first MCU television series to get a binge-release on Disney+ on November 29, paving the way for Daredevil: Born Again with Charlie Cox entering the fray as he searches for an old ally and looks to take down the infamous crime boss.

For classic Avengers fans, Funko has been delivering plenty of goodies in recent months including a special 60th anniversary figure for Hawkeye's dear friend Black Widow. The Marvel Selects line has been an especially good source to pad the superhero collection of any fan of the brand with the recent figures filling out the Spider-Man: No Way Home Final Battle series and celebrating the recent final outing of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Watch out for this new Hawkeye Pop! Cover Figure exclusively at Target or online on the Marvel Studios Selects page. Check out the images of the figure below.

3 Images Image via Marvel Image via Marvel Image via Marvel