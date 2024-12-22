Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), aka Clint Barton, has always been one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most underrated heroes. After being done dirty in The Avengers by being brainwashed for over half of the film, fans were hoping for a lot more from the character moving forward. So, while he wouldn't pull off feats like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) or Captain America (Chris Evans) could, he still managed to make a name for himself in the franchise and become one of the most lovable characters within it.

Especially in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Hawkeye is the human-side of the Avengers. He kept them grounded to Earth, reminding them that they truly are gods among men and the power they hold is not to be taken for granted. However, this also makes his ability to stand with them, with equally impressive feats, all the more awe-inspiring. He's had some incredible moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, after the 2021 solo series he got, people are hoping to continue seeing more of him with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

10 The Shot Clint Never Took

'Hawkeye' (2021)

Image via Marvel Studios

The history between Hawkeye and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) has been spoken about and hinted at ever since they were brought back together in 2012's The Avengers, but fans were never brought into the details of that day, until his solo series, Hawkeye. When asked about the best shot he's ever taken, Clint decides to rather respond and say it was the shot he actually never took.

This scene finds itself being rewatchable because it displays the more serious dynamic between Kate and Clint, but also is a great example of the kind of toll that losing Natasha took on him. Rewatchable moments don't just have to be exciting, they can be vulnerable, and this is about as vulnerable as Hawkeye gets in the MCU, aside from his time losing his family in Avengers: Endgame.

9 Clint Loses His Family

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Image via Marvel Studios

As if fans had forgotten the heartbreak that was the ending of Avengers: Infinity War in the year since it had been released, Marvel Studios decided to remind everyone at the top of Avengers: Endgame by showcasing the beloved Hawkeye losing his family to the Snap. This is another moment that is absolutely devastating to watch, but it's like a car crash– fans can't look away.

It's such a defining moment for his character that it can't be helped that some rewatch it from time to time (mostly his more devoted fans). It went on to totally define him moving forward in the MCU, and it is especially rewatchable if one is planning to return to Hawkeye at Christmas. There's no denying how much of a profound impact this dark story moment had on the Avengers' best shooter.

8 Hawkeye vs. Black Widow

'The Avengers' (2012)

Image via Marvel Studios

As good of a film as it is, the biggest letdown of The Avengers is the way that this fan favorite Avenger was handled. While he may not have had a huge fanbase at the time, he held a devoted one and, boy, were they disappointed at his lack of "Avenger-ing". Being mind controlled for most of the film left a sour taste in people's mouths, so when he finally comes to his senses, people were happy. It only took a beat-down from Black Widow to do so.

The fight between the two assassins is thrilling and one of the more hand-to-hand combat focused scenes in the film. It also had emotional baggage behind it, given the relationship the other agent mentioned to her team about. The fight between the iconic duo is not only fast-paced and hard-hitting, but it also carries weight, with Natasha now getting the chance to save him, as he did for her.

7 Introduction to Ronin

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)