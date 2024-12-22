Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), aka Clint Barton, has always been one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most underrated heroes. After being done dirty in The Avengers by being brainwashed for over half of the film, fans were hoping for a lot more from the character moving forward. So, while he wouldn't pull off feats like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) or Captain America (Chris Evans) could, he still managed to make a name for himself in the franchise and become one of the most lovable characters within it.
Especially in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Hawkeye is the human-side of the Avengers. He kept them grounded to Earth, reminding them that they truly are gods among men and the power they hold is not to be taken for granted. However, this also makes his ability to stand with them, with equally impressive feats, all the more awe-inspiring. He's had some incredible moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, after the 2021 solo series he got, people are hoping to continue seeing more of him with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).
10 The Shot Clint Never Took
'Hawkeye' (2021)
The history between Hawkeye and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) has been spoken about and hinted at ever since they were brought back together in 2012's The Avengers, but fans were never brought into the details of that day, until his solo series, Hawkeye. When asked about the best shot he's ever taken, Clint decides to rather respond and say it was the shot he actually never took.
This scene finds itself being rewatchable because it displays the more serious dynamic between Kate and Clint, but also is a great example of the kind of toll that losing Natasha took on him. Rewatchable moments don't just have to be exciting, they can be vulnerable, and this is about as vulnerable as Hawkeye gets in the MCU, aside from his time losing his family in Avengers: Endgame.
Hawkeye
Series based on the Marvel Comics superhero Hawkeye, centering on the adventures of Young Avenger, Kate Bishop, who took on the role after the original Avenger, Clint Barton.
- Release Date
- November 24, 2021
- Creator
- Jonathan Igla
- Cast
- Zahn McClarnon , Fra Fee , Brian D'Arcy James , Hailee Steinfield , Alaqua Cox , Vera Farmiga , Jeremy Renner , Tony Dalton
- Main Genre
- Action
- Seasons
- 1
- Franchise
- Marvel Cinematic Universe
- Characters By
- Stan Lee, Don Heck
- Cinematographer
- James Whitaker, Eric Steelberg
- Distributor
- Disney Platform Distribution
- Main Characters
- Jack Duquesne, Yelena Belova, Kazy, Maya Lopez, Eleanor Bishop, William Lopez, Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Kate Bishop
- Production Company
- Marvel Studios
- Sfx Supervisor
- Marc Banich
- Writers
- Don Heck , Jonathan Igla
- Number of Episodes
- 6
- Streaming Service(s)
- Dis
9 Clint Loses His Family
'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)
As if fans had forgotten the heartbreak that was the ending of Avengers: Infinity War in the year since it had been released, Marvel Studios decided to remind everyone at the top of Avengers: Endgame by showcasing the beloved Hawkeye losing his family to the Snap. This is another moment that is absolutely devastating to watch, but it's like a car crash– fans can't look away.
It's such a defining moment for his character that it can't be helped that some rewatch it from time to time (mostly his more devoted fans). It went on to totally define him moving forward in the MCU, and it is especially rewatchable if one is planning to return to Hawkeye at Christmas. There's no denying how much of a profound impact this dark story moment had on the Avengers' best shooter.
Avengers: Endgame
- Director
- Joe Russo , Anthony Russo
- Cast
- Chris Hemsworth , Anthony Mackie , Paul Rudd , Robert Downey Jr. , Scarlett Johansson , Mark Ruffalo , Evangeline Lilly , Sebastian Stan , Josh Brolin , Elizabeth Olsen , Tom Holland , Don Cheadle , Samuel L. Jackson , Bradley Cooper , Karen Gillan , Brie Larson , Paul Bettany , Chris Evans , Jeremy Renner , Chadwick Boseman
- Runtime
- 182 Minutes
- Writers
- Stephen McFeely , Christopher Markus
- Studio
- Marvel Studios
- Franchise
- Marvel Cinematic Universe
- Prequel
- Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, The Avengers
- Budget
- 356 million USD
- Distributor(s)
- Disney , Marvel
8 Hawkeye vs. Black Widow
'The Avengers' (2012)
As good of a film as it is, the biggest letdown of The Avengers is the way that this fan favorite Avenger was handled. While he may not have had a huge fanbase at the time, he held a devoted one and, boy, were they disappointed at his lack of "Avenger-ing". Being mind controlled for most of the film left a sour taste in people's mouths, so when he finally comes to his senses, people were happy. It only took a beat-down from Black Widow to do so.
The fight between the two assassins is thrilling and one of the more hand-to-hand combat focused scenes in the film. It also had emotional baggage behind it, given the relationship the other agent mentioned to her team about. The fight between the iconic duo is not only fast-paced and hard-hitting, but it also carries weight, with Natasha now getting the chance to save him, as he did for her.
The Avengers
A formidable enemy endangers global security, prompting Nick Fury, director of S.H.I.E.L.D., to assemble an extraordinary team of heroes. As tensions rise, this diverse group must unite to prevent a looming catastrophe, leveraging their unique abilities to uphold peace and protect the world from impending disaster.
- Release Date
- May 4, 2012
- Director
- Joss Whedon
- Cast
- Chris Evans , Robert Downey Jr. , Mark Ruffalo , Chris Hemsworth , Scarlett Johansson , Jeremy Renner , Tom Hiddleston , Clark Gregg , Cobie Smulders , Stellan Skarsgård , Samuel L. Jackson , gwyneth paltrow , Paul Bettany , Alexis Denisof , Tina Benko , Jerzy Skolimowski , Kirill Nikiforov , Jeff Wolfe , M'laah Kaur Singh , Rashmi Rustagi , Powers Boothe , Jenny Agutter , Arthur Darbinyan , Donald Li , Warren Kole
- Runtime
- 143 minutes
- Character(s)
- Steve Rogers / Captain America , Tony Stark / Iron Man , Bruce Banner / The Hulk , Thor , Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow , Clint Barton / Hawkeye , Loki , Agent Phil Coulson , Agent Maria Hill , Selvig , Nick Fury , Pepper Potts , Jarvis (voice) , The Other , NASA Scientist , Georgi Luchkov , Weaselly Thug , Tall Thug , Young Girl , Calcutta Woman , World Security Council , Carrier Bridge Tech
- Writers
- Joss Whedon , Zak Penn
- Producers
- Avi Arad , Chris Brigham , Jon Favreau , Kevin Feige , Louis D'Esposito , Victoria Alonso , Jeremy Latcham
- Franchise
- Marvel Cinematic Universe
- YouTube Trailer
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1hPpG4s3-O4
- Characters By
- Stan Lee, Steve Ditko
- Sequel
- Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame
- Cinematographer
- Seamus McGarvey
- Producer
- Kevin Feige
- Production Company
- Marvel Studios
- Sfx Supervisor
- Chris Brenczewski
- Budget
- $220 Million
- Studio(s)
- Marvel
- Distributor(s)
- Marvel , Disney
- Sequel(s)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron , Avengers: Infinity War , Avengers: Endgame , Avengers: Doomsday (2026)
- Where To Stream
- Disney+
- Main Genre
- Adventure