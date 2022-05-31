Disney's “For Your Consideration” website just changed Hawkeye Emmy Awards’ nominations intentions from Outstanding Limited Series to Outstanding Comedy Series, teasing that the beloved Marvel series might be getting a second season. By removing Hawkeye from a “limited” award category, Disney could be teasing Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) and Clint (Jeremy Renner) will be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sooner than later.

This is not the first time Disney changes the category of a Marvel TV show on their FYC webpage. Last year, Loki was also being considered for a Limited Series competition, before the season finale wrapped things up with a big cliffhanger. In Loki’s case, it was clear Disney was planning the series to have a second season right from the start, and the early FYC page teased a Limited Series push on the Emmy as a red herring for sharp-eyed fans. In Hawkeye’s case, however, the only major cliffhanger left behind by the show is expected to be resolved in Echo, a spinoff series centered on Alaqua Cox’s Deaf heroine Maya Lopez.

That doesn’t mean Hawkeye couldn’t come back for Season 2, especially considering the warm reception of the show. Set right before Christmas, Hawkeye follows Clint as he tries to help wannabe hero Kate, who gets involved with New York’s organized crime after inadvertently using the retired Avenger’s Ronin costume. Mistaken for the deadly assassin Clint once became, Kate is dragged into the crossfire of the criminals who want Ronin dead, and the retired Avenger, who wants to forget about his bloody past. The result is a street-level story that deviates from the MCU's usual superpower showcase.

Besides having its unique take on the vigilante life, Hawkeye also charmed the public with its Holidays-themed narrative. So, if Disney is indeed planning a follow-up season, it would be interesting to see how they can keep the same energy. As for who would be returning, last year director Rhys Thomas told Collider he would be open to coming back to the MCU. In Thomas' words:

“The show coming out, you never know how it's going to be received and it has been amazing to see how warmly people have taken it and enjoyed it. And it's been great to see Hailee's character embraced and sort of land so firmly in the MCU. I sincerely look forward to where that character goes next. And yes, I loved walking on the streets of the MCU and would gladly enjoy doing it again.”

Echo is expected to be released sometime in 2023. The next MCU series to drop on Disney+ is Ms. Marvel, set to premiere on June 8.

