Christmas is coming a little bit early for Marvel fans this year. With just two weeks to go before the premiere of Hawkeye, Disney has released an all-new promotional poster for the series, highlighting the team-up between Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and new heroine Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) as they take on a mysterious Avengers-level threat.

The new poster, heavily inspired by the work of David Aja from his 2012 Hawkeye series with Matt Fraction, sees bullseyes rendered as Christmas ornaments, a hint to the festive backdrop of the upcoming series, in which Barton will have to fight against new enemies (and the clock) to return to his family for the holidays. Barton and Bishop stand amongst a skyline of New York in matching purple outfits, with Barton aiming and ready to fire and Bishop in a get-up that looks to be a significant upgrade from her grape-colored leotard in the comics.

Fans have been given brief peeks into the relationship between Barton and Bishop in a series of teaser trailers for the series, with Bishop describing herself as a Hawkeye superfan, and taking up the mantle of the vigilante Ronin before being discovered by Barton. Audiences familiar with Hawkeye’s comics origins have also been treated to a number of familiar characters, including Lucky the Pizza Dog, and what looks to be the Tracksuit Mafia, both originating in Fraction and Aja’s popular Hawkeye series.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: New 'Hawkeye' Trailer Shines a Spotlight on Holiday Cheer Coming Soon to Disney+

How any of these characters will play into Hawkeye, or what will happen to them, is unknown as of yet, with Disney recycling multiple pieces of footage in order to keep the plot of the upcoming series under wraps. But with the introduction of one of Marvel’s most beloved characters into the MCU, as well as the return of Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Christmas is shaping up to be quite the celebration for Marvel fans this year.

The first two episodes of Hawkeye, also starring Vera Farmiga, Alaqua Cox, and Linda Cardellini, will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, just in time for the holidays. Check out the brand new poster below:

How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Embrace the Remake Remaking movies is a practice as old as filmmaking itself, and worrying about them tarnishing your favorite films is a fruitless endeavor.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email