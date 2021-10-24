The latest poster for Hawkeye shows Marvel's latest team-up with Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and Lucky the Pizza Dog (Jolt the Golden Retriever). As the trailer has made clear, the latest Marvel Disney+ series will take place during the holiday season and show Barton scrambling to run from his past and catch his family in time for Christmas. To add another wrench into the mix, he finds himself having to train a young hero in Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. Hawkeye will premiere on Disney+ on November 24 with two episodes.

The poster features Hawkeye's trademark arrow logo, with the three heroes posed in front of it. A major New York city bridge serves as the backdrop and is decorated for the season. Lucky is also in the Christmas spirit, wearing a Santa Claus hat and a tinsel necklace. If the poster is any indication, it would appear that Marvel is taking a great deal from the comics for this series, as evidenced by the costumes worn by Barton and Bishop and Lucky's missing eye. The logo and colors are also a clear nod to the comics run by Matt Fraction.

While Hawkeye will mark Steinfeld's first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will be Renner's seventh (including his voice work in What If...?) as the eponymous archer. He first debuted with a small role in 2011's Thor, before going on to have strong supporting roles in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame. Hawkeye will of course be his first solo project, capping off an impressive ten-year run as the character.

Aside from Renner, Steinfeld, and Jolt, Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Kate's mother Eleanor, Fra Fee as the villain Kazi, Tony Dalton as Barton's former mentor Jack Duquesne, Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo, and Zahn McClarnon as Lopez's father William. The show will also bring back some familiar faces, with Linda Cardellini reprising her role as Barton's wife Laura. Florence Pugh will also appear as Yelena Belova following the post-credits scene of Black Widow. Brian d'Arcy James (Spotlight, 13 Reasons Why) has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

Hawkeye is being written by Jonathan Igla (Mad Men, Sorry For Your Loss), with Rhys Thomas (Documentary Now!, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) leading the directing team. Directing duo Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero) will also direct some of the series's six-episode season.

Hawkeye will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 24 with a two-episode premiere. Check out the poster below:

