And one villain seems to be overshadowing them all.

Marvel Studios released a new poster for the season finale of Hawkeye today, showcasing the series' full cast and giving some small glimpses for what fans can expect when the episode airs on December 22. It seems like this holly jolly series is all set to end with a bang, with the poster captioned, “It all comes down to this. The season finale of Marvel Studios’ @HawkeyeOfficial starts streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus.”

Hawkeye chronicles the Christmas adventures of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), as he tries to aid young Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who due to a series of circumstances has found herself in trouble with several gangs, including the leader of the Track Suit Mafia, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), who has personal history with Barton, specifically his time as the Ronin during the events of Avengers: Endgame.

But, while the poster does showcase Clint, Kate, and Maya, as well many other cast members, including Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, who is set on killing Clint over the death of her sister, one character introduced in last week's episode — who is set to be the linchpin of Hawkeye's story — is missing: the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio).

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Hawkeye' Directors Discuss Introducing an Iconic Villain to the MCU: "It's Huge"

While the classic Daredevil villain does not show his face on the poster, his silhouette is clearly visible behind Kate and Clint, showcasing both the power of the character as well as Marvel’s strict secret-keeping policy surrouning big reveals.

Many fans are excited to see the ending of Hawkeye, with many hoping for more interactions between Kate and Yelena while others continue to show their love for Maya. Others are speculating on the role of Kingpin in the finale due to his limited appearance in the poster, and it seems as if Hawkeye’s first solo outing is set to end with a bang, adding further wrinkles to the MCU that may get explored later on as the multiverse expands.

The season finale of Hawkeye premieres exclusively on Disney+ on December 22. Check out the all-new poster below:

Image via Disney

Florence Pugh on Being Surprised by the ‘Black Widow’ Movie Script Plus, why Cate Shortland is the right person to helm the film.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email