One of the hottest releases over the Thanksgiving holiday was the new Marvel series Hawkeye, which premiered its first two episodes on Disney+. While this series introduced our favorite archer played by Jeremy Renner to new characters like Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop and the lovable Lucky the Pizza Dog, one of the highlights at the beginning of this festive series has been the now-infamous Tracksuit Mafia. The show looks to be keeping with Marvel tradition as, ahead of Episode 3’s premiere on Wednesday, the show's new terrible group gets the spotlight in their own character poster.

The poster features Carlos Navarro’s Enrique, Aleks Paunovic’s Ivan, and Piotr Adamczyk’s Thomas striking a cool pose in their menacing tracksuits. Like the other character posters featuring Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, and Lucky, they are surrounded by festive Christmas lights with a purple bullseye accompanying them. Everything about them might be a bit too on the nose, but crime never takes a holiday and these three are ready to take the Marvel Cinematic Universe one tracksuit at a time.

There was not a ton of action in the first episodes, but when there was, the Tracksuit Mafia was sure to be involved, seeking revenge for what Clint Barton’s Ronin did to them in between the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. They have been the butt of many jokes so far, but do not be fooled. They can hold their own and with their leader possibly being Alaqua Cox’s Echo, our new favorite dynamic duo may be in for a world of hurt, having been captured by the Tracksuit Mafia by the end of Episode 2.

As the series progresses and more characters get introduced, be on the lookout for new posters featuring characters like Echo or Florence Pugh’s Yelena. The remaining four episodes are poised to ramp up the action and, like bosses in a superhero video game, Hawkeye and Kate look to take down each level of the New York criminal underworld one by one.

Episode 3 premieres on Disney+ this Wednesday and for all the latest Hawkeye news, stick with Collider. Check out the Tracksuit Mafia character poster below:

