Marvel Studios has debuted a new set of character posters for Hawkeye, the upcoming series based on the popular comic book character, due out on Disney+ on November 24. The three new posters feature Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), his protege/superfan Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and as an early Christmas present for us all, Lucky the Pizza Dog (Jolt the Golden Retriever).

Hawkeye is the latest Disney+ original series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If…? Renner’s version of the character debuted with a cameo in 2011’s Thor, and remains the only member of the original Avengers to have not gotten a solo movie of his own.

But the Oscar-nominated star told Collider in a recent interview that a limited series is “exactly where [the character] needs to live.” In Renner's words:

“We can spend a little bit longer in the longer form storytelling of at all, to have a greater understanding of Clint Barton, and why is what he is and who he is and where he comes from, and that type of thing. I was very excited to explore Clint Barton in a six-episode thing.”

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Jeremy Renner on 'Mayor of Kingstown' and How 'Hawkeye' Allowed Him to Explore Clint Barton Even More

The purple-hued new posters also tease the holiday spirit that is so central to the show, as the trailers have shown. Set during Christmastime, the series is heavily inspired by Matt Fraction and David Aja’s popular comics run. The trailers have teased an odd-couple dynamic that combines the lightheartedness that is typical for Marvel, along with some serious drama. The show will also explore Clint’s stint as the emotionally damaged Ronin, according to co-director (and one half of the Bert & Bertie duo) Amber Templemore-Finlayson. She told Total Film in a recent interview that Renner insisted on exploring the character’s "darkness":

“He wanted to go there. And there are moments that the Ronin Clint resurfaces. It's very important to have those depths that you can explore, so that he can come out of it."

The show also features Vera Farmiga as Kate's mother Eleanor, Fra Fee as the villain Kazi, Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne, Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo, and Zahn McClarnon as Lopez's father William. Returning MCU players include Linda Cardellini as Clint’s wife Laura and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova.

Hawkeye will premiere with two episodes on November 24 on Disney+. You can check out the new posters below:

'Hawkeye' Trailer Reveals a Marvel Christmas Adventure, and a Captain America Musical The latest MCU series gets a first trailer.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email