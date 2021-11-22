She also talks about what she’s most excited for fans to see in ‘Hawkeye’

With the six-part Hawkeye series starting to stream on Disney+ November 24th, I recently got to speak with executive producer Trinh Tran about the MCU series. During the interview, Tran talked about why the series is six episodes, if they were aware of the fancasting of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, why they decided to have Hawkeye take place during the holidays, what she’s most excited for fans to see in the show, if Marvel has figured out Kate Bishop’s future plans in the MCU, and if they’re prepared for people wanting the Captain America musical in the first episode to be a real Broadway show.

As most of you know, Hawkeye takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) go down a dark path of vengeance in Asia following the dusting of his family during the Blip. Of course, that wasn't the end of it, as Barton also saw his friend Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) sacrifice herself in order to obtain the Soul Stone on the planet Vormir. The series incorporates both of these elements and introduces fan favorite Kate Bishop (Steinfeld) and also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, Alaqua Cox, along with a golden retriever named Jolt performing as fan-favorite character Lucky the Pizza Dog. Florence Pugh is also set to reprise her role as Yelena Belova from Black Widow. Hawkeye was created by Jonathan Igla (Mad Men). The series is produced by Tran, Rhys Thomas, Kevin Feige, and Jonathan Igla, with episodes directed by Thomas and Bert & Bertie.

Watch what Trinh Tran had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Trinh Tran

What is she most excited for people to see in the Hawkeye series?

Were they aware of the fancasting of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop?

Has Marvel figured out the upcoming plans for Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in the MCU?

Did they ever discuss doing more or less than six episodes?

How long before fans start asking about the Captain America musical being a real thing?

How did they decide to have the series take place at the holidays?

