Hawkeye is the latest Marvel series to get the 4K UHD SteelBook treatment, following the physical releases of WandaVision and Loki last year. Once again, hit Disney+ series will be arriving on 4K UHD SteelBooks just in time for the holiday season, which is quite fitting for the Jeremy Renner-led series. Relive the festive fun shared by Clint Barton (Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) when the gorgeous SteelBook drops on December 3, 2024.

Billed as Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye - The Complete First Season, the series is set in New York City in the aftermath of The Blip, as Clint attempts to adjust to the new normal, following the events of Avengers: Endgame. All he wants to do is have a nice, simple Christmas with his family, but when an enemy from his past rocks up, he finds himself forced to team up with skilled archer and giddy Hawkeye fangirl Kate Bishop (Steinfeld) in order to stop them. The series also served as the second outing of Florence Pugh's Yelena, following her debut in Black Widow, making it a must-watch series before Thunderbolts*.

In addition to the gorgeous box art designed by Attila Szarka, the physical release of Hawkeye features the following bonus features:

A Tale of Two Hawkeyes — Discover how the cast and crew extended the Hawkeye legacy, bringing together Clint Barton and new character Kate Bishop.

— Discover how the cast and crew extended the Hawkeye legacy, bringing together Clint Barton and new character Kate Bishop. Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Hawkeye.

— Take a look at some of the hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Hawkeye. Deleted Scenes Follow the Trail — Young Kate leaves behind clues for a scavenger hunt. At The Stake — Clint reluctantly celebrates with a group of fans in the city. Burning of the Suit — Clint burns the Ronin suit. Kate’s First Day at Work — Kate uses her awkward first day at work to her advantage. Ice Cream — Little Maya finds out her dad can't pick her up from practice. Detour — Clint and Kate find an unmarked car in front of her apartment. Friends? — Little Maya and Little Kazi meet for the first time when their fathers do business together. You Never Miss — Clint's relationship with his mom is revealed through childhood memories. Clint and his mom attempt to rob a convenience store, which ends up a disaster. Moira Comes Home — Moira chases Clint and Kate out of her apartment. Old Friend — Clint prepares a familiar weapon. Sorry — Maya and Clint have a moment of understanding after a battle. Until It’s Done — Eleanor takes a trip to have dinner. A shocking insight is revealed. Boomerang — Clint and Kate gather supplies at a sporting goods store to build trick arrows.

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye — Peer behind the scenes of the show with Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and the rest of the cast and crew.

What Is Next for Hawkeye and Kate Bishop?

Image via Disney

Steinfeld made a cameo appearance in the post-credits sting of The Marvels, hinting at an alliance with Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) Ms. Marvel and seemingly teasing the prospect of a Young Avengers team-up, though nothing has been formally announced, despite introducing a number of the team members. Renner will hopefully return as Hawkeye in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, due to begin filming next year, though the cast has not been confirmed for the new films, outside of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom.

The Hawkeye 4K UHD SteelBook drops on December 3, 2024. You can stream the series on Disney+ now.

Hawkeye Series based on the Marvel Comics superhero Hawkeye, centering on the adventures of Young Avenger, Kate Bishop, who took on the role after the original Avenger, Clint Barton. Release Date 2021-00-00 Cast Jeremy Renner , Hailee Steinfeld , Vera Farmiga , Tony Dalton , Zahn McClarnon Main Genre Superhero Seasons 1

Watch on Disney+