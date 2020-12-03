So while Marvel's official position remains that Hailee Steinfeld just happened to be in the New York subway yesterday carrying a bow and arrow, the Hawkeye Disney+ series has added six other cast members, according to Variety. Along with leads Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner, Hawkeye will include Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, Tony Dalton, Fra Free, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon.

Pugh is the most intriguing add, as the Oscar nominee will reprise the role of Yelena Belova from the much-delayed Black Widow, confirming her continued presence in the MCU and further suggesting that she'll be taking over the "Black Widow" mantle in the absence of Scarlett Johanssen. Farmiga, who also has a third Conjuring film debuting in 2021, is set to play Eleanor Bishop, mother to Steinfeld's Kate Bishop.

Dalton, who is most recognizable to Better Call Saul fans as Lalo Salamanca, will play a character named Jack Duquesne, which sounds a whole heck of a lot like Jaques Duquesne, real identity of Hawkeye mentor Swordsman from the comics. Fee (Les Miserables) will play the clown-faced mercenary known as, uh, Clown. Cox, a relative newcomer, will take on the role of deaf Native American hero Echo, while McClarnon (Longmire) will play her father, William Lopez.

Directing duo Bert and Bertie will direct Hawkeye, which is currently shooting in New York City. Jonathan Igla, a writer on Mad Men and Masters of Sex, is executive producing and writing the series, which will run somewhere between 6-8 episodes and follow Renner's bow-and-arrow Avenger Clint Barton and his strong-willed mentor, Kate Bishop. (Who took over the Hawkeye identity after Clint, uh, died in the comics, so keep an eye on that.)

For more on Hawkeye, here are the latest details on the massive price tag it's costing Disney. For further reading on the future of the small-screen Disney+ Marvel universe, here's what Paul Bettany told us about the first show out of the gate, WandaVision.

