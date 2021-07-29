Marvel has given us our first look at the new Hawkeye. A new Entertainment Weekly exclusive image revealed via Twitter today showcases Hailee Steinfeld with a bow in hand as she steps into the role of Kate Bishop, next to Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton. Alongside this new image, the studio has also revealed a definitive release date for the upcoming TV series: Wednesday, November 24, exclusively on Disney+.

Sporting her character’s iconic color of purple in what looks to be a very comfortable sweatsuit, Steinfeld stands in front of a bullseye, looking at her friend/mentor/predecessor with some amount of disbelief. Given that Kate has her bow at the ready, could this be Barton training his replacement? Seeing her skills? Or perhaps, warning her of something more sinister — possibly even the kind of threat that was teased at the end of Black Widow?

Image via Disney/Marvel

RELATED: 'Hawkeye': Everything We Know So Far About Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & More

Kate Bishop joins a number of new faces joining the MCU for Phase Four, particularly on Disney+ — upcoming projects for the platform include a She-Hulk show, starring Tatiana Maslany as the titular character Jennifer Walters, and a Moon Knight series starring Star Wars veteran Oscar Isaac, as well as an upcoming show starring Kamala Khan herself as Ms. Marvel.

Hawkeye also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Alaqua Cox, and Florence Pugh reprising her role as Yelena Belova, along with a golden retriever named Jolt performing as fan-favorite character Lucky the Pizza Dog. The series is produced by Kevin Feige, Trinh Tran, and Jonathan Igla, with episodes directed by Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie.

Hawkeye will premiere on Disney+ on November 24. Check out the brand new image below:

KEEP READING: Upcoming Marvel TV Shows: Here's What Will Be Streaming on Disney Plus

Share Share Tweet Email

'House of Gucci': Fashion Turns Deadly in First Character Posters Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani looks as stunning as ever.

Read Next