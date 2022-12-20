The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been at its most successful when it leans into its genre-specific installments, with less emphasis on building an overarching narrative. Captain America: The First Avenger really captured the spirit of a World War II B-movies, Spider-Man: Homecoming actually felt like a modern-day John Hughes teen comedy, Thor: Ragnarok was just as bonkers as Flash Gordon, and with the Halloween special Werewolf By Night, the MCU even did its first creature feature. While James Gunn’s recent Disney+ project The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was teased as the MCU’s first Christmas special, we actually got the perfect festive MCU installment last year with Hawkeye.

To say that Phase Four has been a mess has been an understatement. It truly felt with Avengers: Endgame that the universe had peaked, and unfortunately, that became more clear in the last three years as the connective tissue in the MCU felt more turgid. Compared to the other MCU movies and shows, Hawkeye isn’t particularly interested in setting up the multiverse. Instead, it simply tells a standalone story following Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) during a particularly tumultuous Christmas season.

Hawkeye finally allows Clint to reunite with his family after they were briefly blipped out of the timeline during the opening scene of Endgame. Happy to spend Christmas shopping, celebrating, and perusing New York City with his children, Clint begins experiencing the signs of depression that many people feel at the end of the year. He’s fearful of the man he turned into during his family’s absence, and not even the biggest Christmas tree in the Big Apple can warm his heart. Hawkeye is structured like a heartwarming holiday classic; similar to Miracle on 34th Street, It’s A Wonderful Life, or White Christmas, it's about a holiday Grinch who learns to take pleasure in both what he has and what he can give.

'Hawkeye' Revolves Around a Christmas Celebration

While the timeline of the MCU has always been a little bit murky, Hawkeye makes it clear that it's Christmas season shortly after "The Blip." Even if it was never intended as such, seeing a “post-blip” MCU feels like a parallel to the first holiday season in the wake of the pandemic. Things are seemingly back to normal and everyone is looking to use the holidays to get a break from reality, but for Clint, resetting isn’t so easy. It’s impossible for him to erase his trauma when he’s reminded of the death of his best friend, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson).

Hawkeye uses the Christmas season as a way to celebrate what works the best about its titular character. As he often notes, Clint doesn’t have powers, and he was never trained to work alongside super-soldiers and gods. He’s simply an average Joe and his holiday plans aren’t anything out of the ordinary. We get to see the type of moments that are absent in most superhero stories, such as a family dinner when Clint bonds with his children. Of course, that’s all without mentioning Rogers: The Musical, the hilarious MCU parallel to Hamilton; it's one of the rare times in recent memory when the MCU’s reference to itself has felt inspired.

The concept of a dad learning what fatherhood really means is common in Christmas movies, and Hawkeye has a fun way of exploring that with the relationship between Clint and the young archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfield). Even if he’s been raising kids, spending time with Kate allows Clint to lean into his role as a mentor and wrestle with the concept of heroism for the first time. Clint is constantly reminded that he’s one of the “lesser heroes,” including an amusing moment in Rogers: The Musical where he’s barely present. However, Kate is truly his biggest fan; she truly acts like a kid meeting Santa Claus when she encounters her hero. It was a fun way for the MCU to acknowledge both Clint’s self-awareness and humility.

The pending Christmas celebration also gives Clint the perfect goal; he needs to find a balance between work and family, and he’s desperate to both aid Kate and get back to his home. We see the stress of being a superhero through his heartfelt conversations with his wife, Laura (Linda Cardellini). She’s a particularly underrated MCU performer who adds a sense of ground-level humanity by asking simple questions; does saving the world prevent Clint from going holiday shopping?

Why 'Hawkeye' Makes the Perfect Holiday Binge

Rewatching MCU projects can always feel like an odd task; depending on which film or show you watch, you may get references to upcoming storylines that are either still unresolved or now completely irrelevant. That’s not an issue with Hawkeye, as, outside the Endgame references, it functions as a standalone. It adds a sense of normality to the universe by showing how the people of New York would spend a normal holiday season; Clint isn’t going to the type of elaborate Christmas bashes that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) holds in Iron Man 3.

Many MCU shows have been accused of either feeling like a stretched-out narrative or feeling too condensed, but Hawkeye fixes both of these issues with its perfect six-episode length. Unlike Black Widow, no one was really clamoring for a Hawkeye movie, and the series isn’t trying to live up to a film’s stakes or impact. While the length of a season allows for more personal moments that would be absent from a film, such as an extended meal where Yelena Belova (guest star Florence Pugh) teaches Kate her mac and cheese recipe, there’s a sense of conclusion at its conclusion. While surely Kate’s story will continue in the Echo television spinoff, you’re not left with a major twist where you have to immediately watch something else.

It’s the perfect binge to watch with friends or family whose interest in the MCU varies. Even if you’ve only seen a handful of movies or shows, Hawkeye is pretty self-explanatory; however, longtime MCU fans should enjoy the more tongue-in-cheek references to the characters’ impact on popular culture, such as the LARPers. While the series did mark the return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk from the Daredevil series, Kingpin himself has his edges sanded off; he’s a solid low-level criminal figure for Clint to deal with.

It’s not an anomaly that the best MCU projects in Phase Four have been the holiday specials; these standalone installments are a great entry point for new fans, and they’re a perfect palette cleanser for those who’ve been keeping up with everything. While Hawkeye is longer than Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, it adds just the right amount of action and suspense to justify a series, culminating in a wonderful battle underneath the lights of New York City. If you’re looking for a way to warm your Christmas season with a relaxing lower stakes installment, Hawkeye is the perfect binge.