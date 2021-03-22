The character will be the first Native American and deaf hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Before the Disney+ series Hawkeye has even received a premiere date, Marvel is reportedly working on a spinoff series centered on the character of Echo. Alaqua Cox will be playing Echo - a.k.a. Maya Lopez - in Hawkeye, a deaf Native American character who can mimic the abilities of others.

According to Variety, Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen are attached to write and executive produce the show, although the rest of the writing staff is being put together. Marvel Studios is set to produce, although neither Marvel Studios or the Cohens have confirmed or denied the series is in the works.

In the comics, Echo has worked with heroes like The Avengers, Daredevil and Moon Knight. With Charlie Cox, star of Netflix’s Daredevil series, reportedly filming for Spider-Man: No Way Home in an undisclosed part, and Disney+ also working on a Moon Knight series with Oscar Isaac, introducing Echo into Marvel’s ever-growing roster of superhero shows makes sense.

While Marvel has yet to verify these rumors, the studio has been actively attempting to push for diversity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while Marvel Comics have many Native American characters in their roster, Echo would be the first to appear in the MCU. Echo would also be the first deaf superhero in the MCU, another major step forward for inclusion in this universe.

Hawkeye has already finished filming, and in addition to Jeremy Renner returning as Hawkeye, the show will also debut Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, who eventually takes the mantle of Hawkeye. The series also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Brian D’Arcy James and will feature a guest role from Florence Pugh, who will play Yelena Belova - the new Black Widow.

While Marvel has yet to confirm the existence of this new series based on Echo, Cox will be making her debut as Maya Lopez in Hawkeye. It’s unclear when Hawkeye will debut either, however, Marvel has Hawkeye currently scheduled for a late 2021 release on Disney+.

