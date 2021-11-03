This holiday season, the arrows are flying, and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop is coming in hot. With the first two episodes of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye coming to Disney+ in just a few weeks, the new teaser trailer shows off Kate's archery skills and introduces Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton to Vera Farmiga's Eleanor Bishop.

We see some new action sequences in the brief teaser, including Kate and Clint swinging onto the top of a moving subway car and some renaissance fair hijinks. Kate is eager to become New York's next big superhero this Christmas, but Clint clearly has some apprehension about training the self-proclaimed "world's greatest archer." She introduces the seasoned Avenger as her partner, which he claims is "a bit of a stretch."

The teaser also gives fans a more extended look at Farmiga's Eleanor Bishop, Kate's mother. She seems to have some reservations about her daughter teaming up with one of the more questionable Avengers. In the Matt Fraction Hawkeye comics that the series appears to be loosely based on, Marvel baddie Madame Masque turns Eleanor Bishop into a vampire. An iteration of Madame Masque has already appeared in one of Marvel's first forays into television, as Whitney Frost on Peggy Carter. Whether Hawkeye will officially introduce vampires to the MCU or if Eleanor Bishop will take up the mantle of Madame Masque herself is yet to be revealed.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Hawkeye': Who Is Kate Bishop? Everything to Know About Hailee Steinfeld's MCU Character

In line with Marvel's other hour-long series' from 2021, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki, Hawkeye is a 6-episode event. This series appears to have a lighter, more comedic influence than its predecessors, leaning into the deadpan humor between Kate's chaotic enthusiasm and Clint's reluctant heroism. However, the series will undoubtedly feature substantial emotional stakes in addition to the high dose of holiday cheer. Hawkeye's writing team is led by Tanner Ben, Jonathan Igla, and Katrina Mathewson, all of whom are known for their work together on the FOX series Pitch. Igla also has credits on Mad Men and Bridgerton.

Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is set to appear in Hawkeye as she seeks revenge for Natasha Romanoff's death and has her crosshairs set on Clint. If Yelena is successful, the series is the perfect setup for Kate Bishop to become the next Hawkeye, as she did in the comic series. The two-episode premiere drops on Disney+ on November 24, just before Thanksgiving. Check out the new teaser below.

New ‘Hawkeye’ Image Shows Two Archers Connecting Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop potentially meet for the first time in a new photo.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email