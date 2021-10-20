Also, we get a better look at the heroine Echo.

A new trailer for Hawkeye released on ABC gives us the first look at Kazi, a comic book mercenary who’s hired to kill Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). The villain is seen in a quick shot without his iconic clown makeup, by the side of Echo, the deaf heroine who’s reportedly getting her own solo series on Disney+.

The new trailer underlines how Hawkeye is a Holiday tale by using a remixed version of the classic Christmas song “Deck the Halls.”

However, more interesting is the quick shot where Fra Fee's MCU villain Kazi appears side by side with Alaqua Cox’s Echo. In the comic books, Kazi is hired by the Kingpin and the Tracksuit Mafia to kill Hawkeye. As for the heroine Echo, she’s the adoptive daughter of the Kingpin on the comic books. If both characters are working together in the series, the Kingpin might be part of the story, which will probably see Kazi’s transformation into the villain Clown and Echo following her heroic path.

Hawkeye’s six episodes will bring Clint Barton back to the superhero life after a young woman named Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) takes on the mantle of Ronin he used between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Unfortunately for Kate, Clint made many enemies while acting as Ronin, and they will all chase the girl as she tries to become a heroine. So, it’s up to Clint to help Kate, take down bad guys, and be back home in time for Christmas in a holiday tale filled with carols and decorated trees. With Kate set to replace Clint as the new Hawkeye, the miniseries might also give Renner’s character his well-deserved retirement from the MCU.

Created by Jonathan Igla for Disney+, Hawkeye’s cast includes Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, and Brian d'Arcy James. Florence Pugh will also be in the show, reprising her role as Yelena Belova from Black Widow, which probably means the series is set after the movie’s post-credits scene. The show will also feature Jolt, a golden retriever, playing Lucky the Pizza Dog, who’s seen in the new trailer proudly wearing a reindeer headband.

Hawkeye premieres on November 24 with two episodes, exclusively on Disney+. The following episodes will release weekly every Wednesday, concluding on December 22. Check the new trailer below.

