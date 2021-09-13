Marvel has finally released the first trailer and poster for the upcoming Hawkeye TV series. Everyone's favorite Avenger is getting the solo story treatment we were all apparently asking for, telling the story of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his extraordinary ability to shoot arrows like a good marksman. The series is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 24.

In addition to Renner, Hawkeye is set to introduce the second person to take up the mantle of Hawkeye, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and also star Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox. Florence Pugh is also set to reprise her role as Yelena Belova from Black Widow. Hawkeye was created by Jonathan Igla (Mad Men) with Rhys Thomas (Documentary Now!) and the duo Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) serving as directors.

The show is set to take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Clint Barton go down a dark path of relentless mass murdering in Asia following the vanishing of his family during the Blip. Of course, that wasn't the end of it, as Barton also saw his friend Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) sacrifice herself in order to obtain the Soul Stone up a mountain on the planet Vormir.

The release of Hawkeye is sandwiched between the releases of Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, giving us a nice breather between the two epic-scale stories with potentially massive repercussions to the whole MCU.

The trailer makes it clear this is a full-on Christmas adventure in the MCU, with Clint facing the horrors of his past as Ronin while trying to make it home to his family in time for the holidays. There also seems to be a Captain America musical that I hope gets an actual adaptation.

Hawkeye is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 24, and you can check out the trailer and poster below:

