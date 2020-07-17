‘Hawkeye’ TV Series Recruits ‘Troop Zero’s Female Directing Team Bert and Bertie

Marvel has recruited a few directors for its Hawkeye TV series, as Bert and Bertie, the female directing team behind Troop Zero, has signed on to direct a block of episodes along with Saturday Night Live helmer Rhys Thomas.

Jeremy Renner will reprise his role as Clint Barton, and the series will find him mentoring a much younger archer named Kate Bishop according to the Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news. Hailee Steinfeld had been in negotiations for that role, but it’s unclear whether she ever closed a deal.

Jonathan Igla (Mad Men) is writing the Hawkeye series, which is part of the first wave of Marvel shows ordered by Disney+ along with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki. Hawkeye is expected to air after those three shows, so it may be a while before it hits the streaming service, especially with various delays caused by the pandemic.

WandaVision and Loki had been expected to debut in the spring, but with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier confirmed to miss its planned August release date, it’s possible that its delay will affect those shows as well. Marvel is also developing shows around She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight, so building up the Disney+ library is clearly a priority for Kevin Feige.

Bert and Bertie are actually Amber Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, who previously directed the peppy Sundance comedy Troop Zero starring Viola Davis and Allison Janney. That film was subsequently acquired by Amazon Studios. They also directed multiple episodes of Hulu’s acclaimed series The Great starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.

Thomas parlayed his work on SNL into a job directing the comedy Staten Island Summer, written by Colin Jost. He went on to direct Amazon’s action comedy series Comrade Detective, and he recently directed the popular comedy special John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch. His hiring, along with that of Bert and Bertie, indicates that Hawkeye may have a lighter tone than traditional superhero fare.

