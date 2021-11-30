The first few episodes of Disney+ series Hawkeye is finally streaming on small screens everywhere. The series not only attempts to bring life to one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's original Avengers, but also introduces fans to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a beloved character from the Marvel comic books. Kate isn't the only fan-favorite comic character to appear in Hawkeye, though. Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), a.k.a Echo, made her first appearance at the end of episode 2, "Hide and Seek."

The episode ends with Clint (Jeremy Renner) and Kate captured by the Tracksuit Mafia. After Clint demands to speak to their "manager," viewers got their first glimpse at the gang's leader, Echo, bathed in red light and surrounded by speakers blasting Depeche Mode's "Christmas Island." The character reaches out to feel the vibrations through a speaker, before glaring straight into the camera like an evil version of The Office. Roll credits.

Although it may not seem like it from her villainous introduction, Echo is actually a well-known heroine within Marvel Comics. Since her first 1999 appearance in Daredevil Vol. 2 #9 from writer David Mack and artist Joe Quesada, Echo has become an essential part of Marvel's grungier street-level fighters, with connections to important heroes like Daredevil, Moon Knight, and of course, Hawkeye. The character even has her own Disney+ show on the way. All that is to say, you're going to see a lot of Maya Lopez in the future and now is the perfect opportunity to learn a bit more about the character.

Who is Echo?

A member of the Cheyenne Tribe, Maya Lopez was born deaf and raised by a single father. Unknown to the girl, Maya’s father worked as an enforcer for the crime lord Wilson Fisk, A.K.A Kingpin. Upon Fisk’s orders, Maya’s father was shot, dying in front of her. In his last moments, the man reached up and stroked his daughter's cheek, leaving behind a bloody handprint that would stay with Maya far into the future. After her father’s death, Kingpin began raising the girl as his own, sending her away to an expensive school for children with disabilities. There, Maya found a passion for dancing and music, a task she accomplished using a newfound skillset: the ability to perfectly mimic anything she saw. As long as she witnesses it, Maya has the capability to physically replicate it.

Fisk used this to his advantage, tricking Maya into believing that his longstanding rival, Daredevil, killed her father. Maya then took on the name “Echo” in reference to her ability to mirror actions. Fueled by revenge, Echo decorated her face with a white handprint in honor of her father and went after Daredevil. Eventually, Fisk’s lies came to light and Daredevil inspired Echo to use her abilities for good. Since then, Echo has taken part in numerous superhero team-ups, comic book events, and has interacted with many of Marvel’s most iconic characters. Currently, Echo is the acting host of the Phoenix Force and is starring in her own comic title, Phoenix Song: Echo.

Why Echo Is In 'Hawkeye'

While Echo does not make an appearance in the comic that inspired the Disney+ series (Matt Fraction and David Aja's brilliant 2012 run), there are a few different explanations for the character’s presence. After her initial appearance as Echo, the character took on the role of Ronin, the same identity used by Clint Barton in the MCU. In the comics, Maya was the first to don the ninja-themed attire, before later passing the identity down to Clint’s Hawkeye. As of right now, the MCU origins of Ronin are largely unknown with Clint being the only character known to wear the suit. There is no way to know if the show has plans to include Echo’s comic history with the identity, but the connection is interesting considering the show’s focus on the costume.

Echo also has a longstanding history with Clint himself. After hanging up the Ronin identity, Maya joined The New Avengers –– an updated version of the world’s greatest heroes. Because of her aloof nature and newness to the world of superheroes, Echo had trouble finding her spot amongst the team. Following a surprise attack, Maya is comforted by Clint, who reassures her that she has friends within the team. Soon after, the pair developed into a romantic relationship until her departure from The New Avengers. Given that MCU Clint has long been married, chances are we will not be seeing an onscreen adaption of their romance. Even still, the comic connection between the pair suggests that Echo and Hawkeye may not stay enemies for long.

What Echo’s Introduction Means For The MCU

Alaqua Cox’s role as Echo marks a huge shift in onscreen representation within the MCU. Following Lauren Ridloff’s debut as Makkari in Eternals, Cox is only the second d/Deaf actor to play a d/Deaf character within the franchise. Cox is also Native American and an amputee herself, providing a much-needed authenticity to the Marvel universe.

Cox stressed the importance of realistic representation in an interview with EW. “The Deaf community is in huge support of this role because they want to see Deaf people represented in these deaf roles," she said. "Most of the time it's hearing people that take these roles, but finally authentic representation is here.” In the same interview, Cox assured the world that her disabilities in no way interfered with her performance in the action-filled show. "People with a disability like me can do anything: We can fight, we can flip, we can fall. I'm excited for people to say, 'Wow, she can do that?'"

Hawkeye won't be the last audience sees of Cox's Echo either. The actress is slated to star as the titular character of Disney+'s upcoming Echo series. The show is yet to find a release date, so it's unknown where exactly Echo will fit into the future of the MCU, but the series marks a number of historical developments for the franchise. It will be the first MCU project to be led by an Indigenous person, the first Disney+ show to be helmed by a d/Deaf actor, and one of Marvel's many upcoming projects planned to star a female protagonist.

