Editor's note: This article contains minor spoilers for Black Widow and Episode 5 of Hawkeye.

Ahead of the Hawkeye season finale, the show has released one of the most anticipated character posters of the year, featuring Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). The former Black Widow assassin-turned gun for hire also recently received her very own Funko Pop, with masked and unmasked variants. The new poster shows Yelena in her Black Widow fit, sporting dark lipstick and eyeliner, as well as a styled up-do and gold earrings.

Yelena is the ninth character to receive a poster for Hawkeye following Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Pizza Dog, the Tracksuit Mafia, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), Kazi (Fra Fee), Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), and Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton). Yelena's appearance in the series has been highly anticipated since the post-credits scene from Black Widow showed Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Valentina (Julia Louis Dreyfus) setting Yelena on Clint's trail to avenge her sister's death.

In the penultimate episode of Hawkeye we learned that it wasn't Valentina that hired Yelena to kill Clint, but Kate's mother Eleanor. In the final moments of the episode, Eleanor's long-suspected villanous streak is revealed as we see her aligning herself with Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), the big bad from the Netflix Marvel series Daredevil. His appearance was perhaps the second most anticipated mystery return in Hawkeye after Yelena, and his appearance brings Marvel's Netflix series into play in the MCU.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: ‘Hawkeye’ Finale Trailer Teases the Return of the Boss

Kingpin will likely go on to be the ultimate boss in the Hawkeye spinoff Echo, featuring Maya Lopez. The spinoff was announced as part of Marvel's Phase 4 launch and is slated to hit Disney+ sometime in 2023. The next wave of the MCU appears to be setting up the next generation of Avengers through series like Hawkeye and Echo, as well as upcoming films like The Marvels which will feature Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness which will include an appearance from America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez.

While a second season has not yet been announced for Hawkeye, it feels almost inevitable. Marvel fans have delighted in how much joy and Christmas cheer Season 1 has delivered, leaving them wanting more after each episode. With merely a handful of scenes, Yelena has already developed an interesting and compelling relationship with Kate Bishop which has fans yearning to see more of these two together.

The season finale of Hawkeye will drop on Wednesday on Disney+, and it promises some intense showdowns for all of the various characters that have been introduced over the previous five episodes. Check out Yelena's poster below and keep an eye out at Collider for more Hawkeye news.

